Jazz Fall To Shorthanded 76ers At Home

SALT LAKE CITY – The Philadelphia 76ers stunned the Utah Jazz with a 127-124 loss despite playing without Joel Embiid.

Tyrese Maxey scored 51 points to carry the shorthanded 76ers.

The Jazz were led by Lauri Markkanen who scored 28.

First Quarter

The Sixers jumped out to a quick start taking an 8-2 lead behind eight points from Tyrese Maxey.

Maxey had 16 of the 76ers first 22 points on 6-7 shooting.

Collin Sexton showing off the vision early 👀#TakeNote https://t.co/r2wKyGKPvG — KSL Sports (@kslsports) February 2, 2024

The Jazz kept the game close behind 17 combined points from Lauri Markkanen and Collin Sexton.

After one the Jazz trailed the 76ers 39-32.

Second Quarter

The Jazz abused the 76ers in the paint without Embiid repeated attacking the rim for easy baskets.

The 76ers lead was trimmed to one at 58-57, but Philadelphia responded with an 11-0 run to build a 12 point lead, their largest of the night.

Sign up for the new Jazz Notes newsletter! Receive game updates, exclusive analysis and chances to win Jazz tickets.

Maxey upped his total to 32 points at the half while the Jazz were led by Markkanen with 14.

At the break, the Jazz trailed the 76ers 71-61.

Third Quarter

The Jazz opened the second half with a 7-0 run to trim the 76ers lead to three.

After trailing for the first 32 minutes of the game the Jazz took an 83-82 lead with four minutes left in the third.

The 76ers responded with a 9-3 run to rebuild their lead to five with two minutes left in the quarter.

Through three the Jazz and 76ers were tied at 93.

Fourth Quarter

The 76ers opened the fourth quarter on a 10-4 run to rebuild a six-point lead.

Markkanen kept the Jazz in the game scoring 14 points as they tied the game at 117.

Markkanen scored 14 in the fourth 😳#TakeNote https://t.co/OMmYgzwPWH — KSL Sports (@kslsports) February 2, 2024

Sexton hit a three with 2:14 left to play to give the Jazz a 120-117 lead.

The 76ers answered with an 8-2 run, and beat the Jazz 127-124.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.



the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Follow @benshoops