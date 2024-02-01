On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Jazz Fall To Shorthanded 76ers At Home

Feb 1, 2024, 10:44 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Philadelphia 76ers stunned the Utah Jazz with a 127-124 loss despite playing without Joel Embiid.

Tyrese Maxey scored 51 points to carry the shorthanded 76ers.

The Jazz were led by Lauri Markkanen who scored 28.

First Quarter

The Sixers jumped out to a quick start taking an 8-2 lead behind eight points from Tyrese Maxey.

Maxey had 16 of the 76ers first 22 points on 6-7 shooting.

The Jazz kept the game close behind 17 combined points from Lauri Markkanen and Collin Sexton.

After one the Jazz trailed the 76ers 39-32.

Second Quarter

The Jazz abused the 76ers in the paint without Embiid repeated attacking the rim for easy baskets.

The 76ers lead was trimmed to one at 58-57, but Philadelphia responded with an 11-0 run to build a 12 point lead, their largest of the night.

Sign up for the new Jazz Notes newsletter! Receive game updates, exclusive analysis and chances to win Jazz tickets.

Maxey upped his total to 32 points at the half while the Jazz were led by Markkanen with 14.

At the break, the Jazz trailed the 76ers 71-61.

Third Quarter

The Jazz opened the second half with a 7-0 run to trim the 76ers lead to three.

After trailing for the first 32 minutes of the game the Jazz took an 83-82 lead with four minutes left in the third.

The 76ers responded with a 9-3 run to rebuild their lead to five with two minutes left in the quarter.

Through three the Jazz and 76ers were tied at 93.

Fourth Quarter

The 76ers opened the fourth quarter on a 10-4 run to rebuild a six-point lead.

Markkanen kept the Jazz in the game scoring 14 points as they tied the game at 117.

Sexton hit a three with 2:14 left to play to give the Jazz a 120-117 lead.

The 76ers answered with an 8-2 run, and beat the Jazz 127-124.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports


the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

76ers Loss One Of Jazz Worst This Season

The Utah Jazz were stunned by the slumping Philadelphia 76ers 127-124 as they dropped their third straight game.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Lauri Markkanen Leads Second-Half Jazz Comeback Against 76ers

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen showed the NBA world that he was an All-Star snub by leading a second-half comeback against the 76ers.

2 hours ago

KSL Sports

Utah Tech Runs Past UT Rio Grande Valley To End Four-Game Losing Streak

The Utah Tech men’s basketball team snapped a four-game losing streak that stretched over three weeks by defeating UT Rio Grande Valley.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kelly Olynyk Zips Pass To Keyonte George On Backdoor Cut

In the second quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers, Kelly Olynyk threw a bullet pass to a cutting Keyonte George for an easy two.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Southern Utah’s Slow Start Dooms T-Birds To Loss Vs. UT Arlington

The Southern Utah men’s basketball team dropped a home game after a slow start against the UT Arlington Mavericks.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Collin Sexton Throws Multiple Dimes In First Quarter Against Philadelphia

Collin Sexton showed off his playmaking ability in the first quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers with a few highlight assists.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Jazz Fall To Shorthanded 76ers At Home