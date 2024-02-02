On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Several killed in fiery small-plane crash at mobile home park in Clearwater, Florida, officials say

Feb 2, 2024, 6:41 AM

CNN's Profile Picture

BY JAMIEL LYNCH, AMANDA JACKSON AND AYA ELAMROUSSI


CNN

CLEARWATER, Fla. (CNN) — Several people were killed Thursday evening in a fiery crash of a small plane into a mobile home park in Clearwater, Florida, authorities said.

Firefighters responded around 7:15 p.m. local time to the crash site at the Bayside Waters mobile home park, city Fire Chief Scott Ehlers said Thursday during a news briefing. They found four trailer homes on fire – one of which had the crashed plane inside, Ehlers said.

“I can confirm that we have several fatalities both from the aircraft and within the mobile home,” Ehlers later announced, without providing a precise number of how many people died.

It remained unclear Thursday night how many people were on the plane.

The plane was found “predominately’ in one mobile home, the fire chief said Thursday. Crews were still trying to tame hotspots and reach the bodies of those who died, Ehlers added.

Clearwater resident Steven Ascari told CNN he heard what sounded like an explosion Thursday evening that shook his entire apartment.

“And next thing you know a giant pillar of smoke was seen,” he said in a message.

As officials received a call about a fire at the mobile home park, there was a report at the same time of a plane experiencing an emergency at an airport, Ehlers said Thursday. The plane ultimately went off radar about 3 miles north of a runway, the same location as the mobile home park.

The aircraft, a single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza V35, crashed into the residential area after the pilot reported an engine failure, a Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson told CNN.

The other mobile homes that were ablaze have been cleared, and there were no victims there, the fire chief said Thursday night.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

Clearwater police also responded to the mobile home park and will work to secure and preserve the scene, Chief Eric Gandy said during the news briefing, adding the incident is considered a serious traffic homicide crash.

“We’ll be working through that scene as the night progresses to further clarify what we have and secure that scene for NTSB and FAA’s arrival later in the evening,” the police chief said.

Clearwater, home to more than 110,000 residents, is about 23 miles west of Tampa on Florida’s central west coast.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

The Apple Vision Pro headset is displayed in a showroom on the Apple campus after it's unveiling on...

Samantha Murphy Kelly, CNN

Apple’s Vision Pro headset hits US stores today. Here’s what you need to know

 The Vision Pro, Apple’s first new product in seven years, officially launched in stores on Friday in the US.

13 minutes ago

PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA - FEBRUARY 02: Vice President Dan McGinley shows a scroll to the crowd as Groundho...

Associated Press

Punxsutawney Phil predicts an early spring at Groundhog Day festivities

Punxsutawney Phil predicted an early spring Friday in Gobbler’s Knob, Pennsylvania, the scene of the country’s largest and best known Groundhog Day celebration in the United States.

5 hours ago

FILE - Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, heads to a vot...

Gitanjali Poonia and Suzanne Bates, Deseret News

Poll shows race among Republicans to replace Sen. Mitt Romney still up for grabs

11 Republican candidates have declared they will run for the open U.S. Senate seat in Utah

13 hours ago

Jennifer Crumbley has pleaded not guilty to four counts of involuntary manslaughter related to the ...

Eric Levenson and Lauren del Valle, CNN

Mother of Michigan school shooter testifies it was her husband’s responsibility to store son’s gun

Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of the teenager who killed four people at a Michigan high school in 2021, took the stand Thursday.

17 hours ago

cartoon mascot painted on the back of a trailer...

BROOKE SCHULTZ Associated Press/Report for America

Battle to change Native American logos continues, as some communities are reinstating them

A passionate student letter prompted a southern Pennsylvania school district to change its Native American logo years ago. But the mascot is back after a conservative school board acted on its campaign promise to reinstate it.

19 hours ago

The US State Department on Friday posted a travel advisory urging Americans to “exercise increase...

Marnie Hunter, CNN

Bahamas travel warning updated amid violent crime wave

The US State Department has posted a travel advisory update urging Americans to “exercise increased caution” in the Bahamas, citing crime.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Several killed in fiery small-plane crash at mobile home park in Clearwater, Florida, officials say