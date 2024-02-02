Real Salt Lake Signs Defender Alexandros Katranis

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake announced the signing of former Greece Youth International left back Alexandros Katranis ahead of the 2024 Major League Soccer regular season.

RSL Adds Left Back Alex Katranis

The club shared the news of Katranis’ signing on Friday, February 2.

Real Salt Lake is currently in Portugal preparing for the upcoming 2024 campaign. The left back will join the club for preseason prep in Portugal.

“Alex will provide guile, speed and skill on our left side, also giving us depth as we look to compete in 45-50 games this year across all competitions,” RSL sporting director Kurt Schmid said in a statement. “Katranis will compete immediately, bringing with him experience at various levels in Europe. We are excited to see how quickly he can integrate with our Club and succeed in a new chapter of his career.”

Katranis’ deal with Real Salt Lake is through the 2025 season and includes team options for the following two seasons.

“From the first moment I found out that there was a possibility to participate in such a big league like MLS, with globally-recognized teams and players, I really was more than excited,” Katranis said of joining Real Salt Lake. “Also, the manner in which the entire RSL organization approached me during this negotiation period was amazing. So that made the decision very easy. I am also very happy that in the next few days I will get to know the coaches and team staff, and I will be able to train with my new teammates.”

The 25-year-old defender joins RSL after playing for Polish club Piast Gliwice since 2021. Katranis began his youth career in 2012 and his senior career in 2016. Since 2016, the Volos, Greece native has played for Atromitos, Saint-Étienne II, Saint-Étienne, Royal Mouscron, Hatayspor, and Piast Gliwice. He’s scored one goal during his senior career.

Katranis played for Greece’s youth national teams from 2014-20.

Changes at Real Salt Lake

Since the end of the 2023 season, Real Salt Lake has undergone major changes, including a front office overhaul. Former general manager Elliot Fall and multiple assistant coaches on Pablo Mastroeni’s staff were relieved of their duties. Club legend Jason Kreis returned to the team as director of operations and special projects. The team also made six picks in the MLS SuperDraft and parted ways with former MLS All-Star Damir Kreilach.

In mid-January, RSL traded Jasper Löffelsend, signed USL prospect Fidel Barajas, and saw forward Jefferson Savarino sign with a team in Brazil.

Last season, Real Salt Lake posted a 14-8-12 record. The team was eliminated in the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs by Houston Dynamo FC.

RSL kicks off its 2024 regular season schedule on the road against Inter Miami FC on February 21.

