Body found in Bountiful, police consider death ‘suspicious’
Feb 2, 2024, 2:15 PM
(Photo: Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)
BOUNTIFUL — A body was found near 1800 South and Bountiful Boulevard Friday afternoon.
The Bountiful Police Department said the body of a woman was found and they’re considering it “suspicious in nature due to the manner in which she was found.”
Police did not elaborate and said they would not be commenting more on the situation as it is an open investigation.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.