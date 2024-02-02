On the Site:
Stop For Students
Federal judge in DC postpones Trump’s March trial on charges of plotting to overturn 2020 election

Feb 2, 2024, 2:54 PM | Updated: 4:51 pm

FILE - Former U.S. President Donald Trump attends the closing arguments in the Trump Organization c...

FILE - Former U.S. President Donald Trump attends the closing arguments in the Trump Organization civil fraud trial in the Manhattan borough of New York, Jan. 11, 2024. Trump could testify as soon as Monday, Jan. 22, in his defamation trial for calling sexual assault accuser E. Jean Carroll a liar. But the judge has ruled that if Trump takes the stand, he won't be allowed to say that the writer concocted her allegation, nor that she was motivated by financial or political considerations. (Shannon Stapleton/Pool Photo via AP, File)

(Shannon Stapleton/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ERIC TUCKER, ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge in Washington formally postponed Donald Trump’s March trial on charges of plotting to overturn the 2020 election as a key legal appeal from the former president continues to work its way through the courts.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan on Friday vacated the March 4 trial date in the case brought by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith but did not immediately set a new date. The move creates an opening for a separate case in New York, charging Trump in connection with hush money payments to a porn actor, to proceed first.

Supreme Court won’t fast-track ruling on whether Trump can be prosecuted in election subversion case

The postponement comes as a federal appeals court has yet to resolve a pending appeal from Trump arguing that he is immune from prosecution for actions he took in the White House. It is not clear when the three-judge panel might rule, but a ruling in favor of prosecutors that permits the case to move forward is expected to be appealed by the Trump team, likely resulting in additional delays.

For both sides, timing is of the essence. Trump, who faces four indictments and 91 felony counts, is looking to push his criminal cases back as he enjoys front-runner status in the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Smith’s team, meanwhile, is hoping to be able to prosecute Trump this year before the November election.

The Washington case had been expected to take place first, but it has been delayed for weeks by Trump’s appeal on immunity grounds. The appeals court heard arguments on Jan. 9, and though it had said it intended to work quickly, has not yet issued a ruling.

Elections

FILE - Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, heads to a vot...

Gitanjali Poonia and Suzanne Bates, Deseret News

Poll shows race among Republicans to replace Sen. Mitt Romney still up for grabs

11 Republican candidates have declared they will run for the open U.S. Senate seat in Utah

20 hours ago

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump during a campaign stop in Rochester...

Associated Press

UK judge dismisses Trump’s lawsuit over dossier containing ‘shocking and scandalous claims’

A judge in London on Thursday threw out a lawsuit by former U.S. President Donald Trump accusing a former British spy of making “shocking and scandalous claims” that were false and harmed his reputation.

1 day ago

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump takes the stage at a caucus night p...

Meg Kinnard, Jill Colvin, and Thomas Beaumont, Associated Press

Republican National Committee pulls resolution declaring Trump as the ‘presumptive 2024 nominee’

The Republican National Committee has pulled a resolution to consider declaring Donald Trump the party’s “presumptive 2024 nominee” before he formally clinches the requisite number of delegates.

8 days ago

LONDONDERRY, NEW HAMPSHIRE - JANUARY 23: Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President D...

Josh Boak and Linley Sanders, Associated Press

Trump wins New Hampshire’s Republican primary

Donald Trump won New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation Republican primary on Tuesday.

10 days ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Saturday Dec. 16, 2023, in Durham, ...

David Sharp and Nicholas Riccardi, Associated Press

Maine judge delays decision on removing Trump from ballot until Colorado case

A Maine judge has put on hold a decision on former President Donald Trump’s ballot status to allow time for the U.S. Supreme Court to rule on a similar case in Colorado.

16 days ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 20...

Associated Press

Fox town hall with Trump draws more TV viewers than debate between Haley and DeSantis

Former President Donald Trump reached an estimated 4.3 million viewers during his live town hall on Fox News Wednesday night.

22 days ago

