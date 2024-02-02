On the Site:
BYU Football Season Tickets For 2024 Show Some Price Increases

Feb 2, 2024, 3:01 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

BYU Football, Season Tickets, LaVell Edwards Stadium

PROVO, Utah – The latest BYU football season ticket prices are out. It’s another year where the prices jump up slightly.

On a positive note for fans, not all seats saw a price increase as BYU football looks to improve from last year’s 5-7 record in its second season in the Big 12.

The cheapest season tickets are located in the end zones of LaVell Edwards Stadium. Those tickets “economy” end zone, “preferred,” and “prime” remain the same prices at $150, $250, and $300, respectively.

Despite the prices remaining the same for the endzone seating, the endzones are being reseated for the 2024 season. That was an announcement BYU’s athletic department made last October.

According to BYU athletics, fans will get individual time slots to purchase seats based on Cougar Club level and priority points to purchase their 2024 season tickets through the BYU Ticket Office.

The price increases begin with the sideline seats on the east and west sides of LaVell Edwards Stadium.

BYU’s “preferred sideline” is now $425; those same seats were $400 last year.

The “prime sideline” and “bleachairs” also underwent a $25 increase for one season ticket. For the “bleachairs,” it’s $725 in 2024, an average cost of $120 per home game.

BYU’s west low chairs to east club chairs experienced $50 increases for the year. The most expensive season ticket listed in BYU’s price map for 2024 is the Prime East Club at $3,000 per season ticket.

Those Prime East Club tickets were $2,000 per season ticket in 2021, BYU’s last season before receiving an invitation into the Big 12 Conference.

The economy end zone tickets in 2021 were $120.

Outside LaVell Edwards Stadium chair backs are no longer allowed

BYU informed fans that they can no longer bring their own chairs inside LaVell Edwards Stadium. Fans can purchase in-stadium chair back rentals for an entire season through BYU’s ticket office or on a per-game basis.

The home schedule

BYU’s home schedule at LaVell Edwards Stadium in 2024 features six games for the fourth consecutive season.

The home slate begins with a nonconference matchup against Southern Illinois from the FCS on August 31. Three weeks later, BYU returns home to kick off Big 12 play against Kansas State on September 21.

BYU will then host the Arizona Wildcats on October 12. Arizona hasn’t played a game in Provo since 2007.

After that, Oklahoma State on October 18 or 19 and Kansas on November 16 make their first-ever trips to Provo.

BYU closes out the home schedule against the Houston Cougars on November 30.

BYU Football Season Ticket Prices for the 2024 season

Prime East Club – $3,000

East Club Chairs – $1,650

East Club Chairs – $1,300

Plaza Boxes – $1,375

Upper Boxes – $1,325

West Chairs – $1,300

West Low Chairs – $1,050

Bleachairs – $725

Prime Sideline – $450

Preferred Sideline – $425

Prime End Zone – $300*

Preferred End Zone – $250*

Economy End Zone – $150*

* = Same price as the 2023 season

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s’ coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

