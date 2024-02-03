Man arrested after allegedly threatening a woman with a gun and sexually assaulting her

SALT LAKE CITY — A man is being accused of luring a woman into his home to purchase a vape and sexually assaulting her.

Ricardo Manuel Menacho, 34, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on first-degree felony charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault, and forcible sodomy, according to a police affidavit.

On Jan 31, Salt Lake City police detectives responded to a rape investigation as a woman was getting a sexual assault kit done at a local hospital.

According to the affidavit, the victim said she met Menacho through social media because he wanted to buy a vape from her. He told her he had no vehicle, so she had to drive to his home.

The victim told police once she was inside Menacho’s home, he started to make sexual comments, and it made her feel uncomfortable.

She told Menacho she wanted to leave, but “(Menacho) grabbed her by the shoulder and told her not to fight back, then lifted his shirt and revealed a handgun tucked into his waistband,” according to the affidavit.

The victim said she complied with Menacho’s orders out of fear for her safety.

According to the affidavit, Menacho told the victim to go to his bedroom, where he closed the door and locked it. Menacho began to have sex with the victim without her consent.

The victim told police after the alleged sexual assault, Menacho walked her out of his home and back to her car. Afterward, the victim called police while driving to the hospital for a sexual assault kit.

According to the affidavit, SLC PD detectives detained Menacho and brought him to the precinct to interview him about the alleged sexual assault.

After being read his Miranda rights, Menacho admitted to knowing the victim by her name, and said the two had sex at his home.

According to police, Menacho had a history of strong-arm sexual assault reports, but the victims had been unable to contact victims to pursue the charges.

“(Menacho) has shown through his history and actions that he does not intend to stop committing sexual assaults,” the affidavit stated. “The (suspect) stated that he has been accused of a sexual assault in the past as well.”

If you have experienced sexual violence, you can access help and resources by calling Utah’s 24-hour Sexual Violence Help Line at 1-801-736-4356 (English) or 1-801-924-0860 (Spanish). You can also call the Rape Recovery Center office line during office hours at 801-467-7282 or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 for free, confidential counseling.