Springville police requesting help in hit-and-run

SPRINGVILLE — Springville police are looking for a black Range Rover involved in a hit-and-run collision Friday, releasing a request for help from the public. From KSL TV’s analysis, the vehicle appears to be a 2006-2012 Range Rover HSE.

Lt. Warren Foster with the Springville Police Department said that the accident happened at around 10 a.m., but did not have an address. Springville police are requesting that any information be directed to the non-emergency line.

“The driver was a female with long blonde hair, and had a male passenger. The vehicle should have pretty good damage on the front end,” the request states.

There were no reported injures.