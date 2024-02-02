On the Site:
Stop For Students
How To Watch Local NFL Players In 2024 Pro Bowl Games

Feb 2, 2024, 4:15 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – In celebration of their play from the 2023 NFL regular season, multiple local players will participate and be recognized in the Pro Bowl Games.

Here are the local NFL players who earned selections to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games and how you can watch them at the event:

Locals in the NFL in Pro Bowl Games

NFC

Jaylon Johnson – Cornerback – Chicago Bears (Utah)

Puka Nacua – Wide Receiver – Los Angeles Rams (BYU)

Fred Warner – Linebacker – San Francisco 49ers (BYU)

  • playing in Super Bowl LVIII, replaced by Demario Davis of the New Orleans Saints

Bobby Wagner – Linebacker – Seattle Seahawks (Utah State)

Rashid Shaheed – Kick Returner – New Orleans Saints (Weber State)

Penei Sewell – Offensive Tackle – Detroit Lions (Desert Hills High School)

AFC

Miles Killebrew – Special Teamer – Pittsburgh Steelers (Southern Utah)

How To Watch 2024 Pro Bowl Games

Who: NFC vs. AFC

Where: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida

When: Sunday, February 4 at 1 p.m. (MT)

Here is all of the information you’ll need to tune in to watch, stream, and listen to the NFC vs. AFC game:

What channel is the Pro Bowl Games on?

The Pro Bowl Games main event between the NFC and AFC will be televised only on ESPN and ABC. The event is scheduled for 1-4 p.m. (MT).

Ways to Watch:

Television

ESPN

Streaming

Online

ESPN.com

Mobile/Streaming Devices

ESPN app (Available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox, Google TV, and Amazon Fire TV)

The game can also be streamed via NFL+.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSLSports Feed

