Instant Replay: Jets QB Zach Wilson Tosses Football Into Crowd At Jazz Game

Feb 2, 2024, 4:46 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU star and current New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson signed a football before throwing a dime across the crowd at the NBA game between the Utah Jazz and Philadelphia 76ers.

Zach Wilson throws football at Jazz game

The Jazz hosted the Sixers at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on Thursday, February 1.

Utah suffered a 127-124 loss to Philadelphia.

During the contest, Jazz mascot, Bear, approached Wilson in the crowd. The NFL signal-caller got up from his seat and signed a couple of footballs before throwing them across the arena and into the crowd for a pair of lucky fans.

Wilson’s parents were sitting next to the Jets player and his mother shared a video of one of his throws on her Instagram account.

KSL Sports Zone’s David James snapped a photo of Wilson before the game started and posted it to social media.

“Zach Wilson headed over to say hello to Collin Sexton before the 76ers-Jazz game,” James posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Wilson recently completed his third season in the NFL.

Zach Wilson in 2023

This season, Wilson threw for 2,271 yards, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions with a completion percentage of 60.1. He also ran for 211 yards.

The former BYU star missed New York’s final three games and the Jets finished with a 7-10 record.

During his three years in the league, the former BYU star has thrown for 6,293 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 25 interceptions with a 57.0 percent completion rate. He’s added 498 yards and five touchdowns with his legs.

After a rocky start to his professional career, the Jets are reportedly expected to trade or release Wilson this offseason.

NFL free agency officially begins on March 13.

