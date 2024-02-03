Idaho fugitive dies after being attacked by dogs near Utah border

FORT HALL, Idaho — A man wanted by Idaho authorities was found dead after an apparent dog attack in southern Idaho Wednesday.

According to East Idaho News, the Blackfoot Police Department said that the dead man, 19-year-old Carlon Galloway of Fort Hall, had an active warrant for felony eluding.

Police say Galloway was suspected of being involved in an incident that caused the Blackfoot School District 55 to place three schools under a shelter-in-place order on Monday.

East Idaho News reported that Galloway and at least one other person were seen running across U.S. Highway 91 and railroad tracks and hiding in backyards to avoid police. Law enforcement said one of the fleeing suspects had a gun.

On Wednesday, Galloway was attacked by a group of dogs in the Gibson District of the Fort Hall Reservation and died, according to East Idaho News.

Police have not released details about Galloway’s official cause of death and what led to the attack.

East Idaho News reported that the dogs involved in the attack were euthanized.

The active warrant for Galloway was not for the incident on Monday, according to East Idaho News