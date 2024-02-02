On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

No. 4 Utah Gymnastics Handle No. 16 Oregon State With Ease

Feb 2, 2024, 7:59 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Red Rocks finished up their time at home for a while hosting the No. 16 Oregon State Beavers in the Huntsman Center Friday evening.

Utah put together a fairly consistent meet from event to event even with a few mistakes that can and will eventually be cleaned up against the ASU Gym Devils last week. The Red Rocks welcomed the Beavers in hopes of continuing the trend of getting better every week.

The Red Rocks beat Oregon State with ease 197.750– 196.100 showing continued growth as they prepare to hit the road for the next few weeks.

Utah heads to Seattle to take on the Washington Gym Dawgs next. That meet will take place on Saturday, February 10 at 1:00 pm MT. The meet will air on Pac-12 Networks.

Utah Vault, OSU Bars

Utah Vault

Camie Winger: 9.825

Ella Zirbes: 9.775

Ashley Glynn: 9.875

Makenna Smith: 9.925

Jaedyn Rucker: 9.975

Jaylene Gilstrap: 9.925

Utah Vault Total: 49.525

OSU Bars

Carley Beeman: 9.725

Natalie Briones: 9.850

Taylor DeVries: 9.700

Jennifer McMillan: 9.850

Sage Thompson: 9.850

Jade Carey: 9.900

OSU Bars Total: 49.175

OSU Vault, Utah Bars

Utah Bars

Makenna Smith: 9.875

Alani Sabado: 9.775

Amelie Morgan: 9.875

Ella Zirbes: 9.025

Maile O’Keefe: 9.575

Grace McCallum: 9.950

Bars Total Score: 49.050

Utah Total Score: 98.575

OSU Vault

Natalie Briones: 9.850

Kaitlin Garcia: 9.825

Sydney Gonzales: 9.875

Olivia Buckner: 9.950

Sage Thompson: 9.750

Sophia Esposito: 9.950

OSU Vault Total: 48.350

OSU Total Score: 98.525

Utah Beam, OSU Floor

Utah Beam

Amelie Morgan: 9.825

Makenna Smith: 9.850

Grace McCallum: 9.925

Abby Paulson: 9.925

Maile O’Keefe: 10.000

Jaylene Gilstrap: 9.225

Utah Beam Total: 49.525

Utah Total Score: 148.200

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

OSU Floor

Natalie Briones: 9.725

Savannah Miller: 9.050

Sydney Gonzales: 9.875

Ariana Young: 9.900

Sophia Esposito: 9.750

Kaitlin Garcia: 9.925

OSU Floor Total: 48.350

OSU Total Score: 146.825

OSU Beam, Utah Floor

OSU Beam

Sophia Esposito: 9.775

Olivia Buckner: 9.800

Jennifer McMillan: 9.875

Ariana Young: 9.750

Sydney Gonzales: 9.875

Jade Carry: 9.900

OSU Beam Total: 49.225

OSU FINAL SCORE: 196.100

Utah Floor

Makenna Smith: 9.875

Jaylene Gilstrap: 9.900

Abby Paulson: 9.925

Jaedyn Rucker: 9.125

Maile O’Keefe: 9.950

Grace McCallum: 9.900

Utah Floor Total: 49.550

UTAH FINAL SCORE: 197.750

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

NHL Announces Plan For Players To Compete In Olympics

Commissioner Gary Bettman announced that the NHL has reached an agreement that allows players to compete in the Olympics starting in 2026.

37 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Instant Replay: Jets QB Zach Wilson Tosses Football Into Crowd At Jazz Game

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson signed a football before throwing a dime across the crowd at the NBA game between the Jazz and 76ers.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Arizona Coyotes Arena Situation Remains A Concern With No Plan On Where To Play Next Season

In their second season in a 5,000-seat arena, the Arizona Coyotes still do not have a plan on where they will be playing.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Local NFL Players In 2024 Pro Bowl Games

In celebration of their play from the NFL regular season, multiple local players will participate and be recognized in the Pro Bowl Games.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Season Tickets For 2024 Show Some Price Increases

The latest season ticket prices are out for BYU football home games.

5 hours ago

KSL Sports

Utah Basketball’s Branden Carlson Makes Top 10 Cut For Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award

Branden Carlson made the Top 10 for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award which was announced Friday morning by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

No. 4 Utah Gymnastics Handle No. 16 Oregon State With Ease