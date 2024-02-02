No. 4 Utah Gymnastics Handle No. 16 Oregon State With Ease
Feb 2, 2024, 7:59 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – The Red Rocks finished up their time at home for a while hosting the No. 16 Oregon State Beavers in the Huntsman Center Friday evening.
Utah put together a fairly consistent meet from event to event even with a few mistakes that can and will eventually be cleaned up against the ASU Gym Devils last week. The Red Rocks welcomed the Beavers in hopes of continuing the trend of getting better every week.
The Red Rocks beat Oregon State with ease 197.750– 196.100 showing continued growth as they prepare to hit the road for the next few weeks.
Utah heads to Seattle to take on the Washington Gym Dawgs next. That meet will take place on Saturday, February 10 at 1:00 pm MT. The meet will air on Pac-12 Networks.
Utah Vault, OSU Bars
Utah Vault
Camie Winger: 9.825
Ella Zirbes: 9.775
Ashley Glynn: 9.875
Makenna Smith: 9.925
Jaedyn Rucker: 9.975
Jaylene Gilstrap: 9.925
Utah Vault Total: 49.525
OSU Bars
Carley Beeman: 9.725
Natalie Briones: 9.850
Taylor DeVries: 9.700
Jennifer McMillan: 9.850
Sage Thompson: 9.850
Jade Carey: 9.900
OSU Bars Total: 49.175
OSU Vault, Utah Bars
Utah Bars
Makenna Smith: 9.875
Alani Sabado: 9.775
Amelie Morgan: 9.875
Ella Zirbes: 9.025
Maile O’Keefe: 9.575
Grace McCallum: 9.950
Bars Total Score: 49.050
Utah Total Score: 98.575
OSU Vault
Natalie Briones: 9.850
Kaitlin Garcia: 9.825
Sydney Gonzales: 9.875
Olivia Buckner: 9.950
Sage Thompson: 9.750
Sophia Esposito: 9.950
OSU Vault Total: 48.350
OSU Total Score: 98.525
Utah Beam, OSU Floor
Utah Beam
Amelie Morgan: 9.825
Makenna Smith: 9.850
Grace McCallum: 9.925
Abby Paulson: 9.925
Maile O’Keefe: 10.000
Jaylene Gilstrap: 9.225
Utah Beam Total: 49.525
Utah Total Score: 148.200
OSU Floor
Natalie Briones: 9.725
Savannah Miller: 9.050
Sydney Gonzales: 9.875
Ariana Young: 9.900
Sophia Esposito: 9.750
Kaitlin Garcia: 9.925
OSU Floor Total: 48.350
OSU Total Score: 146.825
OSU Beam, Utah Floor
OSU Beam
Sophia Esposito: 9.775
Olivia Buckner: 9.800
Jennifer McMillan: 9.875
Ariana Young: 9.750
Sydney Gonzales: 9.875
Jade Carry: 9.900
OSU Beam Total: 49.225
OSU FINAL SCORE: 196.100
Utah Floor
Makenna Smith: 9.875
Jaylene Gilstrap: 9.900
Abby Paulson: 9.925
Jaedyn Rucker: 9.125
Maile O’Keefe: 9.950
Grace McCallum: 9.900
Utah Floor Total: 49.550
UTAH FINAL SCORE: 197.750
