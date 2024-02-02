No. 4 Utah Gymnastics Handle No. 16 Oregon State With Ease

SALT LAKE CITY – The Red Rocks finished up their time at home for a while hosting the No. 16 Oregon State Beavers in the Huntsman Center Friday evening.

Utah put together a fairly consistent meet from event to event even with a few mistakes that can and will eventually be cleaned up against the ASU Gym Devils last week. The Red Rocks welcomed the Beavers in hopes of continuing the trend of getting better every week.

The Red Rocks beat Oregon State with ease 197.750– 196.100 showing continued growth as they prepare to hit the road for the next few weeks.

Utah heads to Seattle to take on the Washington Gym Dawgs next. That meet will take place on Saturday, February 10 at 1:00 pm MT. The meet will air on Pac-12 Networks.

Utah Vault, OSU Bars

Utah Vault

Camie Winger: 9.825

Ella Zirbes: 9.775

Ashley Glynn: 9.875

Makenna Smith: 9.925

Jaedyn Rucker: 9.975

Jaylene Gilstrap: 9.925

Utah Vault Total: 49.525

This beauty from Jaedyn Rucker earned a 9.975. One judge gave her the 10.0.#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/j9sxy2x8yY — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) February 3, 2024

OSU Bars

Carley Beeman: 9.725

Natalie Briones: 9.850

Taylor DeVries: 9.700

Jennifer McMillan: 9.850

Sage Thompson: 9.850

Jade Carey: 9.900

OSU Bars Total: 49.175

OSU Vault, Utah Bars

Utah Bars

Makenna Smith: 9.875

Alani Sabado: 9.775

Amelie Morgan: 9.875

Ella Zirbes: 9.025

Maile O’Keefe: 9.575

Grace McCallum: 9.950

Bars Total Score: 49.050

Utah Total Score: 98.575

OSU Vault

Natalie Briones: 9.850

Kaitlin Garcia: 9.825

Sydney Gonzales: 9.875

Olivia Buckner: 9.950

Sage Thompson: 9.750

Sophia Esposito: 9.950

OSU Vault Total: 48.350

OSU Total Score: 98.525

Utah Beam, OSU Floor

Utah Beam

Amelie Morgan: 9.825

Makenna Smith: 9.850

Grace McCallum: 9.925

Abby Paulson: 9.925

Maile O’Keefe: 10.000

Jaylene Gilstrap: 9.225

Utah Beam Total: 49.525

Utah Total Score: 148.200

OSU Floor

Natalie Briones: 9.725

Savannah Miller: 9.050

Sydney Gonzales: 9.875

Ariana Young: 9.900

Sophia Esposito: 9.750

Kaitlin Garcia: 9.925

OSU Floor Total: 48.350

OSU Total Score: 146.825

OSU Beam, Utah Floor

OSU Beam

Sophia Esposito: 9.775

Olivia Buckner: 9.800

Jennifer McMillan: 9.875

Ariana Young: 9.750

Sydney Gonzales: 9.875

Jade Carry: 9.900

OSU Beam Total: 49.225

OSU FINAL SCORE: 196.100

Utah Floor

Makenna Smith: 9.875

Jaylene Gilstrap: 9.900

Abby Paulson: 9.925

Jaedyn Rucker: 9.125

Maile O’Keefe: 9.950

Grace McCallum: 9.900

Utah Floor Total: 49.550

UTAH FINAL SCORE: 197.750

