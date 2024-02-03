On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Box Elder County man sentenced for starting six fires in 2023

Feb 2, 2024, 9:38 PM

Barbed Wire surrounding the Salt Lake Prison....

The fencing that surrounds the Utah State Correctional Facility in Salt Lake City is pictured on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. (Laura Seitz, Deseret News)

(Laura Seitz, Deseret News)

Alexander Campbell's Profile Picture

BY ALEXANDER CAMPBELL


KSLTV.com

BRIGHAM CITY — A man told a judge that he thought crime was his “only outlet,” which led to several arsons in Box Elder County in 2023.

Chance Jon Cutler, 21, was sentenced to prison on Friday after admitting to igniting several fires, including a semi trailer, a field, and a barn.

In a charging affidavit, police stated that they were investigating a half-dozen other arsons in the local area, leading to the initial arrest of Cutler on Aug. 19, 2023.

According to the affidavit, Cutler confessed to several crimes, saying that he “admitted to starting a field on fire by the Box Elder County Landfill with a firework,” and “described how he lit a barn on fire containing hay at the location this fire took place, and recalled that he started the fire on a Sunday as he had to work the next day.”

Police say that these admissions were corroborated by witness statements, and descriptions of his truck. Witnesses described it as a “maroon Chevy pickup with a white decal in the rear right window,” according to the affidavit.

In a letter to 1st District Judge Spencer Walsh, Cutler said, “I was so blinded by emotions that I failed to realize my family had been there for me all along. I stubbornly tried to take everything on and [take] every negativity head on, without ever considering asking for help from my family.”

Cutler plead guilty to two counts of aggravated arson, a second-degree felony; one count of arson, a third-degree felony; and three misdemeanor counts of arson.

Cutler was sentenced to serve all six sentences concurrently, and will spend up to 15 years in prison. He was also given a 165-day credit for time served, and will face a monetary penalty for restitution.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Pictures of the Mountain Lion that was relocated on Friday...

Lauren Steinbrecher, KSL TV

Mountain lion released after ‘wild’ discovery in West Valley City

A mountain lion was released back into the wild after being discovered in West Valley City.

10 minutes ago

Utah Legislators in chambers on Capitol HIll....

Lindsay Aerts

Here’s what you may have missed during week 3 of the legislature 

Legislators worked on capitol hill to work through bills in the third week of Utah's legislative session.

3 hours ago

Handcuffs in a jail cell. (Ravell Call/Deseret News)...

Michael Houck

Man arrested after allegedly threatening a woman with a gun and sexually assaulting her

A man is being accused of luring a woman into his home to purchase a vape and sexually assaulting her. 

4 hours ago

A general view of downtown Salt Lake City at night during the Salt Lake Winter Olympics on February...

Alex Cabrero

21,000 hotel rooms committed for Salt Lake City 2034 Olympics

There is something about staying in a hotel with a brand you've stayed at before.

4 hours ago

The new ntermountain Primary Children's Hospital, Larry H. & Gail Miller Family Campus in Lehi....

Brianna Chavez

New Primary Children’s Hospital days away from opening in Lehi

Access to critical care for children in Utah County will now get a little bit easier thanks to the new Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital.

4 hours ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Lauren Steinbrecher

After two Ogden hot pots rescues, fire department warns people ‘stay away’

Ogden Fire Department has warned visitors to stay away from the Ogden hot pots after a series of injuries.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Box Elder County man sentenced for starting six fires in 2023