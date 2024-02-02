Utah Women’s Basketball Starts Washington Road Trip With Win

On the Site:
Stop For Students
SALT LAKE CITY – The No. 20 Utah women’s basketball team is back on the road this weekend, this time hitting the state of Washington to take on the Huskies.

The Utes went 1-1 on the road last week against the Oregon schools earning their 1,000th program win against the Ducks last Friday but falling flat against the Beavers a few days later on Sunday.

The Utes got off to a good start against Washington posting a 35-26 advantage at the half.

Utah continued to build momentum into the second half putting them in a position to walk away with the win, 83-65 over the Huskies.

Looking Ahead At The Utah Women’s Basketball Schedule

Utah heads to the Palouse to wrap things up against Washinton State on Sunday, February 4. Tipoff is set for 1:00 pm MT and will also be available on Pac-12 Network.

Starting Lineups Utah Women Vs. Washington

Utah Women Stats Leaders Vs. Washington

  • Scoring Leader: Alissa Pili – 31 points
  • Rebound Leader: Kennady McQueen – 7 rebounds
  • Assists Leader: Kennady McQueen – 9 assists

Alissa Pili finished first shooting with 25 points. She was 12-16 from the field, and 2-2 from the three, and 5-6 from the line to earn her team high points. Pili also added five rebounds, three assists, and two blocks as well.

Jenna Johnson finished as the second leading scorer for the Utes with 19 points. Johnson was 9-11 from the field, and 1-2 from the three.

Maty Wilke came in third in scoring with 10 points while adding six assists.

Noteworthy Women’s Basketball Team Stats Vs. Washington

The Utah women got their shooting groove back against Washington collectively going 65% from the field while shooting 45% from the three, and 73% from their trips to the line.

The Utes were also dominant off the glass collecting 31 rebounds to the Huskies’ 23 and sharing the ball with 25 assists to 11.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone.

