Another Historic Night For Utah Beam Queen Maile O’Keefe

SALT LAKE CITY – Tell us if you’ve heard this before. Utah gymnastics “Beam Queen” Maile O’Keefe earned a perfect 10 and made some history in the process.

Yeah, we thought so.

O’Keefe earned her 13th 10 on beam and 14th career 10 overall which ties her for first in career 10s with Red Rock great Theresa Kuilowski. Utah also has at least seven meets left in their season making it highly likely O’Keefe eventually becomes the sole owner of that record.

Maile O’Keefe Inches Closer To Another Record

Despite the 10 on beam, O’Keefe’s day didn’t start her evening perfect.

The talented gymnast didn’t have her best day on bars posting a 9.675, but more than made up for it as the Utes moved on to beam. O’Keefe said post meet she is learning this season not to let a bad routine affect the rest. Mission accomplished.

“It’s really easy to carry a bad routine into the next,” O’Keefe said. “I gave myself about five seconds to get a drink of water, put my water bottle down then- let’s go, Grace! Because she was after me. I was like- you got it girl! And she did. With everything in it, we always have people who are behind us and will support us. Something I’m trying to remind myself this year is that no matter what my performance is- there are always people supporting me. I have kind of just had to rely on that and not let one thing lead into another, lead into another.”

As for the feeling of being one routine away from solely holding the record for career perfect 10s? From O’Keefe’s perspective it doesn’t get much better.

“It feels really good,” O’Keefe said. “No matter what, I feel like a 10 is never given until it’s on the scoreboard so it’s really satisfying to see it up there. Coming off of last week, I feel like I tried way too hard to get that, so it was nice to just let it happen. I had this weird thing going on in my head where I was like- oh no, 13 is unlucky, what if I’m stuck here forever? But we’re good. We’re past it now.”

22 Forever: Utah Football Coach Gives Maile O’Keefe Special Shoutout

Utah football cornerback coach Sharrieff Shah was quick to share a sweet message of appreciation for O’Keefe and her talent in a post on X.

The message is particularly meaningful due to the fact Shah was Aaron Lowe’s primary coach until his tragic death in September of 2021. O’Keefe was really good friends with Lowe and has dedicated her beam routine to him for the past three seasons throwing up a “22” in honor of his jersey number while playing for the Utes.

