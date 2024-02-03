On the Site:
Former BYU Distance Runners Qualify For Summer Olympics

Feb 3, 2024, 11:15 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU national champions Conner Mantz and Clayton Young earned spots on Team USA after their performances in the United States Olympic Team Trials

BYU alums earn Olympic bids

The former Cougars participated in the team trials in Orlando, Florida on Saturday, February 3.

Mantz and Young finished in first and second place, respectively. The finishes qualified each runner for the upcoming Summer Olympics in Paris.

Paris 2024 will be each former BYU standout’s first trip to the Olympic Games.

Mantz and Young were the two fastest United States marathoners in 2023, according to NBC Sports.

On Saturday, Mantz finished the 26.2-mile race in two hours and nine minutes. Young placed second after ending his run only 1.19 seconds after Mantz crossed the finish line.

In addition to Mantz and Young, former BYU runners Nico Montanez, Jacob Heslington, and Connor Weaver battled for a spot on Team USA.

Mantz, a native of Smithfield, Utah, attended BYU from 2017-21. The Sky View High product won back-t0-back cross country national champions in his final two years at BYU. In 2021, Mantz won the USA Half Marathon Championships. Two years ago, he placed first at the USATF 20km Championships.

Young, a product of American Fork, Utah, ran for the Cougars from 2015-18. As a senior at BYU, Young won the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track Championship.

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games will be held from July 26-August 11.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Former BYU Distance Runners Qualify For Summer Olympics