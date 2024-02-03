Real Salt Lake Drops Atlantic Cup Exhibition To Brøndby IF

On the Site:
SALT LAKE CITYReal Salt Lake dropped its Atlantic Cup opener in a close result against Danish club Brøndbyernes Idrætsforening.

RSL falls in Portugal exhibition

RSL played Brøndbyernes Idrætsforening, or Brøndby IF, at Estádio Algarve in Portugal on Saturday, February 2. Estádio Algarve was built in 2003 to host the UEFA Euro 2004 championship.

Brøndby IF competes in the Danish Superliga.

On Saturday, Brøndby IF narrowly defeated Real Salt Lake, 2-1.

Things started strong for Real Salt Lake. Anderson Julio gave the Sandy-based club a first half lead with a goal in the 16th minute.

In the 35th minute, Brøndby IF responded with an equalizer.

Six minutes later, RSL fell behind after Brøndby IF found the back of the net again.

Brøndby IF owned a one-goal advantage at the break.

In the second half, Real Salt Lake was unable to pull one back and ultimately fell to Brøndby IF by a final score of 2-1.

The exhibition was the first preseason game of 2024 for RSL, who arrived in Portugal earlier in the week.

Real Salt Lake’s next match in the Atlantic Cup is against Fredrikstad FK on Tuesday, February 6 at 12 p.m. (MT).

New look Real Salt Lake in 2024

Since the end of the 2023 season, Real Salt Lake has undergone major changes, including a front office overhaul. Former general manager Elliot Fall and multiple assistant coaches on Pablo Mastroeni’s staff were relieved of their duties. Club legend Jason Kreis returned to the team as director of operations and special projects. The team also made six picks in the MLS SuperDraft and parted ways with former MLS All-Star Damir Kreilach.

In mid-January, RSL traded Jasper Löffelsend, signed USL prospect Fidel Barajas, and saw forward Jefferson Savarino sign with a team in Brazil.

Last season, Real Salt Lake posted a 14-8-12 record. The team was eliminated in the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs by Houston Dynamo FC.

RSL kicks off its 2024 regular season schedule on the road against Inter Miami FC on February 21.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

