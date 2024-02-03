On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Four suspects caught transporting 370 gallons of liquid heroin in Portland

Feb 3, 2024, 3:47 PM | Updated: 3:47 pm

Four suspects were caught transporting 370 gallons of liquid heroin in Portland. (KPTV, U.S. Attorn...

Four suspects were caught transporting 370 gallons of liquid heroin in Portland. (KPTV, U.S. Attorney's Office- District of Oregon)

(KPTV, U.S. Attorney's Office- District of Oregon)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY NOOR SHAMI


CNN

(CNN) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office-District of Oregon said four suspected drug traffickers are facing federal charges Thursday after they were caught transporting near 370 gallons of liquid heroin.

Police said 44-year-old Marco Antonio Magallon, 26-year-old Luis Deleon Woodward, 25-year-old Jorge Luis Amador and 32-year-old Santos Alisael Aguilar Maya have ties to a Mexico-based transnational criminal organization. They have all been charged with conspiracy to distribute and posses with intent to distribute heroin and possess with intent to distribute heroin.

Investigators watched Amador drive a rented moving truck alongside a red pickup truck west on I-84 near Bonneville. The trucks made their way through Tigard and Beaverton stopping along the way.

Police had a search warrant on the defendants’ motel room and two trucks. They located and took eight 55-gallon barrels containing approximately 370 gallons of a liquid narcotic weighing 1.4 metric tons, according to Washington County Sheriff’s Office narcotics room.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

FILE...

Ken Miller, The Associated Press

Oklahoma rattled by shallow 5.1 magnitude earthquake

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook an area near Oklahoma City late Friday, followed by smaller quakes during the next several hours, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

2 hours ago

FILE - The Tesla company logo is shown at a Tesla dealership in Littleton, Colo. Feb. 2, 2020. Tesl...

Associated Press

Tesla ordered to pay $1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations in California

A California judge has ordered Tesla Inc. to pay $1.5 million as part of a settlement of a civil case alleging the company mishandled hazardous waste at its car service centers, energy centers and a factory.

19 hours ago

FILE: Idaho State Police vehicle. (ISP/Facebook)...

Michael Houck

Idaho fugitive dies after being attacked by dogs near Utah border

A man wanted by Idaho authorities was found dead after an apparent dog attack in southern Idaho Wednesday. 

21 hours ago

FILE - Wayne Kramer performs at the after party for the CBGB West Coast Premiere Powered by Ciroc a...

Associated Press

Wayne Kramer, co-founder of revolutionary rock band the MC5, dead at 75

Wayne Kramer, the co-founder of the protopunk Detroit band the MC5 that thrashed out such hardcore anthems as “Kick Out the Jams” has died.

24 hours ago

New Haven’s Constance Baker Motley is now on the USPS 47th Black Heritage Stamp....

Eliza Kruczynski, WFSB

USPS unveils 47th Black Heritage Stamp honoring civil rights activist and New Haven native

The Greater New Haven NAACP and the United States Postal Service revealed that Constance Baker Motley is now on the USPS 47th Black Heritage Stamp.

1 day ago

Illustration picture shows a doctor doing a ultrasound examination during a visit of a pregnant wom...

Jen Christensen, CNN

Preterm birth rate in the US is rising, study finds, but the reasons are a mystery

The rate of preterm births in the United States has been rising, according to a new report.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Four suspects caught transporting 370 gallons of liquid heroin in Portland