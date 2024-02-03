Utah Valley’s Skid Continues With Home Loss To Grand Canyon

On the Site:
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Valley men’s basketball team saw its losing streak continue after suffering a blowout loss at home to the Grand Canyon Lopes.

UVU drops third straight game

The Wolverines hosted the Lopes at the UCCU Center on Saturday, February 3.

UVU lost to Grand Canyon, 86-67. It was Utah Valley’s third consecutive loss.

The Wolverines struggled early and often throughout the contest. Eight seconds into the game, the Lopes landed on the scoreboard first. 51 seconds later, the Wolverines tied the game at 2-2. It was the only tie of the afternoon.

With 6:18 remaining until halftime, Utah Valley managed to cut Grand Canyon’s lead to one point. That was the closest the Wolverines would get to the Lopes for the remainder of the game.

By halftime, Grand Canyon had built its advantage to 32-23.

After the break, things got worse for the Wolverines. The Lopes continued to pour it on and took their lead to 23 points midway through the second half.

UVU finished the afternoon shooting 37.3 percent from the field, including 31.8 percent on three-pointers. Grand Canyon shot 42.9 percent overall and 40.9 percent from distance.

Caleb Stone-Carrawell led the Wolverines with 15 points.

Ray Harrison had a game-high 21 points for the Lopes.

Up next for UVU men’s basketball

With the win, the Wolverines improved to a 9-13 record this season, including 4-7 in WAC contests.

Utah Valley’s next game is at home against the Tarleton State Texans on Thursday, February 8 at 6 p.m. (MT). The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

