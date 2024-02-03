On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Men’s Basketball Take Control Of Colorado In Huntsman Win

Feb 3, 2024, 5:08 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY- The Runnin’ Utes are back home the next few weeks starting with Saturday’s matchup against the Colorado Buffaloes.

Utah had another poor road outing last weekend against the Washington schools that they were looking to put behind them against the Buffs.

The Utes looked at ease back home in the Huntsman Center but walked into the half tied with the Buffaloes at 31.

The Utes stuck with it in the second half and eventually walked away with a 73-68 victory over Colorado to maintain their undefeated streak at home.

Look Ahead At Utah’s Schedule

The Utes will continue their homestand next week hosting the Arizona schools at the Huntsman Center.

Utah starts things off on Thursday, February 8 against the No. 11 Wildcats. Tipoff is set for 6:00 pm MT and can be viewed on Pac-12 Networks.

The Utes will then wrap things up against the ASU Sun Devils on Saturday, February 10. Tipoff for that game is also set for 6:00 pm MT and will air on ESPN2.

Starting Five For Runnin’ Utes Vs. Colorado

Runnin’ Utes Stats Leaders Against Colorado

  • Scoring Leader: Gabe Madsen – 21 points
  • Rebound Leader: Deivon Smith – 10 rebounds
  • Assists Leader: Deivon Smith – 9 assists

Gabe Madsen went 7-12 from the paint, 2-6 from the three, and 5-6 from the line to earn his team high 21 points. Madsen also provided two rebounds and one assist.

Deivon Smith came in second in scoring for the Utes adding 17 points to the mix going 6-11 from the field and 5-5 from the line. Smith earned a double double with 10 rebounds and flirted with the triple double with nine assists.

Cole Bajema rounded out the top scorers for the Utes with eight points which was good for third.

Noteworthy Utah Men’s Basketball Team Stats Against The Buffaloes

The Utes shot 46% from the field, 32% from the three and 70% at the line against the Buffaloes while also adding 34 rebounds, 15 assists, six steals, and five blocks.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Football Announces Spring Schedule

The season ended just over a month ago, but Utah State is already well into planning for next year as they start eyeballing spring practice.

8 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Basketball Names Andy Hill Associate Head Coach

23 years after beginning his coaching odyssey, Andy Hill was recently named Associate Head Coach at Utah State.

44 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bovine Blog: 50/50 Plays Come Back To Bite No. 17 Utah State In San Diego

SDSU played with an edge and fight that the visiting No. 17 Aggies matched briefly before ultimately running out of gas against the Aztecs.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Valley’s Skid Continues With Home Loss To Grand Canyon

The Utah Valley men’s basketball team saw its losing streak continue after suffering a blowout loss at home to the Grand Canyon Lopes.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Experience, Toughness Lead Aztecs To Upset Win Over No. 17 Utah State

The Aztecs defense controlled the second half in an 81-67 win over No. 17 USU, demonstrating its experience as the 2023 national runner-up.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Drops Atlantic Cup Exhibition To Brøndby IF

Real Salt Lake dropped its Atlantic Cup opener in a close result against Danish club Brøndbyernes Idrætsforening.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Utah Men’s Basketball Take Control Of Colorado In Huntsman Win