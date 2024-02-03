Utah Men’s Basketball Take Control Of Colorado In Huntsman Win

SALT LAKE CITY- The Runnin’ Utes are back home the next few weeks starting with Saturday’s matchup against the Colorado Buffaloes.

Utah had another poor road outing last weekend against the Washington schools that they were looking to put behind them against the Buffs.

The Utes looked at ease back home in the Huntsman Center but walked into the half tied with the Buffaloes at 31.

The Utes stuck with it in the second half and eventually walked away with a 73-68 victory over Colorado to maintain their undefeated streak at home.

Look Ahead At Utah’s Schedule

The Utes will continue their homestand next week hosting the Arizona schools at the Huntsman Center.

Utah starts things off on Thursday, February 8 against the No. 11 Wildcats. Tipoff is set for 6:00 pm MT and can be viewed on Pac-12 Networks.

The Utes will then wrap things up against the ASU Sun Devils on Saturday, February 10. Tipoff for that game is also set for 6:00 pm MT and will air on ESPN2.

Starting Five For Runnin’ Utes Vs. Colorado

Runnin’ Utes Stats Leaders Against Colorado

Scoring Leader: Gabe Madsen – 21 points

Rebound Leader: Deivon Smith – 10 rebounds

Assists Leader: Deivon Smith – 9 assists

Gabe Madsen went 7-12 from the paint, 2-6 from the three, and 5-6 from the line to earn his team high 21 points. Madsen also provided two rebounds and one assist.

Deivon Smith came in second in scoring for the Utes adding 17 points to the mix going 6-11 from the field and 5-5 from the line. Smith earned a double double with 10 rebounds and flirted with the triple double with nine assists.

Cole Bajema rounded out the top scorers for the Utes with eight points which was good for third.

Noteworthy Utah Men’s Basketball Team Stats Against The Buffaloes

The Utes shot 46% from the field, 32% from the three and 70% at the line against the Buffaloes while also adding 34 rebounds, 15 assists, six steals, and five blocks.

