Utah State Basketball Names Andy Hill Associate Head Coach

LOGAN, Utah – Andy Hill has worked his way up from the lowest levels of junior college coaching to an integral role with the No. 17 Utah State Aggies. Twenty-three years after beginning his coaching career, Hill was recently named associate head coach at USU.

Utah State announced the move on Friday, January 26.

DB making the big announcement! Congrats to our new associate head coach, Andy Hill 👏 pic.twitter.com/Ln2cvbC0jm — USU Men’s Hoops (@USUBasketball) January 27, 2024

“Andy has been a tremendous asset for our players, our staff, and me personally,” USU head coach Danny Sprinkle said. “He is the consummate professional and attacks his daily job with the intention of making everyone better. When he joined my staff two years ago, I instantly saw a change in my staff dynamics and cohesiveness. He has made my other assistants better, and our players absolutely love him and trust him. His perspective and positive attitude rub off on everyone in our program. He will be a terrific head coach when he gets the opportunity.”

Hill started coaching in 2000, working under Warren Friedrichs at Whitworth College in Spokane, Washington. After one season at the JUCO level, Hill jumped to NAIA, taking a job at Lewis-Clark State College in 2001. In 2003, Hill moved to Eastern Washington as a graduate assistant and has coached at the D1 level for the past 20 seasons.

Hill, the son of a coach, spent seven seasons as a Montana Grizzlies assistant before coaching for a decade at the University of Utah. Hill spent the 2021-22 season at New Mexico before catching on with Sprinkle at Montana State last year.

Following USU With KSL Sports Zone

No. 17 Utah State (19-3, 7-2) hosts the Nevada Wolfpack (17-5, 4-4) on Tuesday, February 6. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. (MT). USU is 36-24 all-time against the Wolfpack but holds a commanding 24-6 advantage at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. These teams split the series last season, with each program winning on its home floor.

Listen to USU basketball games on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Follow @bpreece24