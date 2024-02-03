On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah State Basketball Names Andy Hill Associate Head Coach

Feb 3, 2024, 5:26 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah – Andy Hill has worked his way up from the lowest levels of junior college coaching to an integral role with the No. 17 Utah State Aggies. Twenty-three years after beginning his coaching career, Hill was recently named associate head coach at USU.

Utah State announced the move on Friday, January 26.

RELATED: Toughness Leads Aztecs To Upset Win Over No. 17 USU

“Andy has been a tremendous asset for our players, our staff, and me personally,” USU head coach Danny Sprinkle said. “He is the consummate professional and attacks his daily job with the intention of making everyone better. When he joined my staff two years ago, I instantly saw a change in my staff dynamics and cohesiveness. He has made my other assistants better, and our players absolutely love him and trust him.  His perspective and positive attitude rub off on everyone in our program. He will be a terrific head coach when he gets the opportunity.”

RELATED: 50/50 Plays Come Back To Bite No. 17 USU In San Diego

Hill started coaching in 2000, working under Warren Friedrichs at Whitworth College in Spokane, Washington. After one season at the JUCO level, Hill jumped to NAIA, taking a job at Lewis-Clark State College in 2001. In 2003, Hill moved to Eastern Washington as a graduate assistant and has coached at the D1 level for the past 20 seasons.

Hill, the son of a coach, spent seven seasons as a Montana Grizzlies assistant before coaching for a decade at the University of Utah. Hill spent the 2021-22 season at New Mexico before catching on with Sprinkle at Montana State last year.

RELATED STORIES

Following USU With KSL Sports Zone

No. 17 Utah State (19-3, 7-2) hosts the Nevada Wolfpack (17-5, 4-4) on Tuesday, February 6. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. (MT). USU is 36-24 all-time against the Wolfpack but holds a commanding 24-6 advantage at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. These teams split the series last season, with each program winning on its home floor.

Listen to USU basketball games on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Football Announces Spring Schedule

The season ended just over a month ago, but Utah State is already well into planning for next year as they start eyeballing spring practice.

8 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Men’s Basketball Take Control Of Colorado In Huntsman Win

The Runnin’ Utes are back home the next few weeks starting with Saturday's matchup against the Colorado Buffaloes.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bovine Blog: 50/50 Plays Come Back To Bite No. 17 Utah State In San Diego

SDSU played with an edge and fight that the visiting No. 17 Aggies matched briefly before ultimately running out of gas against the Aztecs.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Valley’s Skid Continues With Home Loss To Grand Canyon

The Utah Valley men’s basketball team saw its losing streak continue after suffering a blowout loss at home to the Grand Canyon Lopes.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Experience, Toughness Lead Aztecs To Upset Win Over No. 17 Utah State

The Aztecs defense controlled the second half in an 81-67 win over No. 17 USU, demonstrating its experience as the 2023 national runner-up.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Drops Atlantic Cup Exhibition To Brøndby IF

Real Salt Lake dropped its Atlantic Cup opener in a close result against Danish club Brøndbyernes Idrætsforening.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Utah State Basketball Names Andy Hill Associate Head Coach