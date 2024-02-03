On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah State Football Announces Spring Schedule

Feb 3, 2024, 6:02 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah – The 2023 season ended just over a month ago, but the Utah State Aggies are already well into planning for next year as they start eyeballing spring practice.

Head coach Blake Anderson and the Aggies announced their spring football practice schedule on Thursday, February 1.

RELATED: USU Announces 19-Player Early Signing Day Class

The Aggies plan to hold 15 practices this spring, beginning Tuesday, March 19.

  • Tuesday, March 19.
  • Wednesday, March 20
  • Friday, March 22
  • Monday, March 25
  • Wednesday, March 27
  • Friday, March 29

RELATED: Aggie Linebacker Declares For NFL Draft

  • Monday, April 1
  • Wednesday, April 3
  • Saturday, April 6 (Scrimmage)
  • Tuesday, April 9
  • Thursday, April 11
  • Monday, April 15
  • Wednesday, April 17
  • Friday, April 19
  • Saturday, April 20 (Scrimmage)

All practices will be open to the public at Maverik Stadium, weather permitting.

RELATED: Four USU Football Athletes Named CSC Academic All-District

USU will look to improve its 6-7 finish in 2023. The Aggies averaged 33.2 points and 438.6 yards of total offense while giving up 34.7 points and 433.1 yards on defense.

Utah State ended the season with a 45-22 loss to Georgia State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. Blake Anderson joined Matt Wells as the only coaches in school history to lead the program to three consecutive bowl appearances. He joined Wells and Gary Andersen as the only coaches to lead the Aggies in three or more bowl games.

Follow The Aggies With KSL Sports

Listen to USU football on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89).

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here. 

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s coverage of the Bees, Big League Utah, and Aggie athletics here.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Basketball Names Andy Hill Associate Head Coach

23 years after beginning his coaching odyssey, Andy Hill was recently named Associate Head Coach at Utah State.

40 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Men’s Basketball Take Control Of Colorado In Huntsman Win

The Runnin’ Utes are back home the next few weeks starting with Saturday's matchup against the Colorado Buffaloes.

59 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bovine Blog: 50/50 Plays Come Back To Bite No. 17 Utah State In San Diego

SDSU played with an edge and fight that the visiting No. 17 Aggies matched briefly before ultimately running out of gas against the Aztecs.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Valley’s Skid Continues With Home Loss To Grand Canyon

The Utah Valley men’s basketball team saw its losing streak continue after suffering a blowout loss at home to the Grand Canyon Lopes.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Experience, Toughness Lead Aztecs To Upset Win Over No. 17 Utah State

The Aztecs defense controlled the second half in an 81-67 win over No. 17 USU, demonstrating its experience as the 2023 national runner-up.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Drops Atlantic Cup Exhibition To Brøndby IF

Real Salt Lake dropped its Atlantic Cup opener in a close result against Danish club Brøndbyernes Idrætsforening.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Utah State Football Announces Spring Schedule