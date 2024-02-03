Utah State Football Announces Spring Schedule

LOGAN, Utah – The 2023 season ended just over a month ago, but the Utah State Aggies are already well into planning for next year as they start eyeballing spring practice.

Head coach Blake Anderson and the Aggies announced their spring football practice schedule on Thursday, February 1.

The Aggies plan to hold 15 practices this spring, beginning Tuesday, March 19.

Tuesday, March 19.

Wednesday, March 20

Friday, March 22

Monday, March 25

Wednesday, March 27

Friday, March 29

Monday, April 1

Wednesday, April 3

Saturday, April 6 (Scrimmage)

Tuesday, April 9

Thursday, April 11

Monday, April 15

Wednesday, April 17

Friday, April 19

Saturday, April 20 (Scrimmage)

All practices will be open to the public at Maverik Stadium, weather permitting.

USU will look to improve its 6-7 finish in 2023. The Aggies averaged 33.2 points and 438.6 yards of total offense while giving up 34.7 points and 433.1 yards on defense.

Utah State ended the season with a 45-22 loss to Georgia State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. Blake Anderson joined Matt Wells as the only coaches in school history to lead the program to three consecutive bowl appearances. He joined Wells and Gary Andersen as the only coaches to lead the Aggies in three or more bowl games.

