Utah Tech Basketball Falls To UT Arlington Mavericks In Blowout

Feb 3, 2024, 7:15 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

ST. GEORGE, Utah – Utah Tech Basketball were unable to claw their way back from an early deficit and lost to the UT Arlington Mavericks, 87-66.

The Blazers had 10 fewer assists, 14 fewer rebounds, and five more turnovers than the Mavericks.

Utah Tech’s next game is against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds on Thursday, February 8.

First Half

The Mavericks got off to a hot start in Burns Arena and caught the Blazers by surprise.

A combination of turnovers and missed shots led to UTT falling down 13-2 in the first five minutes.

Utah Tech answered with an 11-5 run to close the lead to five.

UT Arlington kept its foot on the gas and responded with a run of their own.

With eight minutes left before the half, the Mavericks led by 13, 31-18.

After UTA increased their lead to 16, Unisa Turay capped off a 7-point offensive trip with a three.

Once again, the Mavericks didn’t let up and jumped back in front by double-digits before the break.

Noa Gonsalves led the way for the Blazers at halftime with 10 points.

Utah Tech trailed by 14, 47-33.

Second Half

Things continued to go downhill for the Trailblazers in the second half.

It took just two minutes for UT Arlington to increase their lead to 20.

No matter what Utah Tech brought out, it seemed like the Mavericks were expecting it. The Blazers couldn’t close the lead to under 15 for the rest of the game.

With ten minutes left, UT Arlington led by 20, 67-47.

All five Mavericks starters scored in double-digits while just three Trailblazers reached that mark.

UTT shot just 37.7% from the field and 31.8% from deep. Jaylen Searles led in scoring with 15.

Utah Tech fell to 8-14 on the season with the 87-66 loss to UT Arlington.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Olympics Represent 'Once In A Lifetime' Opportunity For Jimmer Fredette

Jimmer Fredette will always carry sway around Utah, but the former BYU sniper hopes to strike gold playing for Team USU in the 2024 Olympics.

51 minutes ago

KSL Sports

First Half Run Leads Southern Utah To Big Win Over UT Rio Grande Valley

The Southern Utah Thunderbirds blew out the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros following a huge run to close out the first half.

1 hour ago

KSL Sports

Weber State Wildcats Pull Away In Second Half, Improve To .500 In Big Sky Play

Weber State found a weakness late in the opening half, then spent the final 20 minutes exploiting Northern Colorado in a 82-63 win.

1 hour ago

KSL Sports

Takeaways From Shorthanded BYU's Win At West Virginia

Dallin Hall is among the key takeaways from BYU's win over West Virginia.

2 hours ago

No. 22 BYU Pulls Away From West Virginia For Big 12 Road Win

BYU earns second road win by defeating West Virginia in Morgantown.

4 hours ago

KSL Sports

Utah State Football Announces Spring Schedule

The season ended just over a month ago, but Utah State is already well into planning for next year as they start eyeballing spring practice.

4 hours ago

