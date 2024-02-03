Utah Tech Basketball Falls To UT Arlington Mavericks In Blowout

ST. GEORGE, Utah – Utah Tech Basketball were unable to claw their way back from an early deficit and lost to the UT Arlington Mavericks, 87-66.

The Blazers had 10 fewer assists, 14 fewer rebounds, and five more turnovers than the Mavericks.

Utah Tech’s next game is against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds on Thursday, February 8.

First Half

The Mavericks got off to a hot start in Burns Arena and caught the Blazers by surprise.

A combination of turnovers and missed shots led to UTT falling down 13-2 in the first five minutes.

Utah Tech answered with an 11-5 run to close the lead to five.

UT Arlington kept its foot on the gas and responded with a run of their own.

With eight minutes left before the half, the Mavericks led by 13, 31-18.

After UTA increased their lead to 16, Unisa Turay capped off a 7-point offensive trip with a three.

Once again, the Mavericks didn’t let up and jumped back in front by double-digits before the break.

Noa Gonsalves led the way for the Blazers at halftime with 10 points.

Utah Tech trailed by 14, 47-33.

Second Half

Things continued to go downhill for the Trailblazers in the second half.

It took just two minutes for UT Arlington to increase their lead to 20.

No matter what Utah Tech brought out, it seemed like the Mavericks were expecting it. The Blazers couldn’t close the lead to under 15 for the rest of the game.

With ten minutes left, UT Arlington led by 20, 67-47.

All five Mavericks starters scored in double-digits while just three Trailblazers reached that mark.

UTT shot just 37.7% from the field and 31.8% from deep. Jaylen Searles led in scoring with 15.

Utah Tech fell to 8-14 on the season with the 87-66 loss to UT Arlington.

