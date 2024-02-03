On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Weber State Wildcats Pull Away In Second Half, Improve To .500 In Big Sky Play

Feb 3, 2024, 8:09 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

OGDEN, Utah – Weber State found a weakness in the final minutes of the opening half and spent the final 20 minutes exploiting Northern Colorado, winning 82-63.

Weber State (14-9, 5-5) shut down the Bears in Greeley, Colorado on Saturday, February 3.

Dillon Jones scored 17 second-half points, finishing with a team-high 21 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Steven Verplancken made 8 of 11 shots for 20 points, while Dyson Koehler added 14, and KJ Cunningham scored 11.

Saint Thomas led all players with 29 points and nine rebounds. Thomas was a perfect 13-of-13 from the charity stripe.

First Half

Steven Verplancken hit an early three for the Wildcats as both teams fought a 7-7 draw at the first media timeout.

KJ Cunningham hit a triple to give Weber a 12-9 lead, but the Wildcats missed eight of ten three-point attempts to that point. They were a perfect 4-of-4 from inside during the same stretch.

The teams continued to trade blows, with nobody leading by more than four points early. While the Wildcats pounded away in the paint, Northern Colorado made five of six threes to take a 25-23 lead with 7:17 left in the half.

Weber State’s defense took control down the stretch, allowing them to build a 36-30 lead at halftime.

Verplancken led all scorers with 13 points, missing one shot from the field. Despite struggling with his shot, Dillon Jones grabbed five rebounds and dished out four assists to go with four points.

Second Half

Weber State exploded out of the break with an 11-2 run. The Wildcats made five of seven shots in the opening 2:30 while Northern Colorado stumbled to 0-for-2 from the field.

Holding serve, Weber State maintained its double-digit advantage as the Bears shot under 40 percent from the field.

Weber State won its second straight on the road, knocking off the Bears 82-63.

RELATED STORIES

Following Weber State Wildcats With KSL Sports

The Wildcats return home to take on the Portland State Vikings (14-8, 5-4) on Saturday, December 30. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. (MT). Weber State is 45-19 all-time against the Vikings and 24-4 at the Dee Events Center.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Weber State University Athletics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s coverage of the Bees, Big League Utah, and Aggie athletics here.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Olympics Represent ‘Once In A Lifetime’ Opportunity For Jimmer Fredette

Jimmer Fredette will always carry sway around Utah, but the former BYU sniper hopes to strike gold playing for Team USU in the 2024 Olympics.

24 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

First Half Run Leads Southern Utah To Big Win Over UT Rio Grande Valley

The Southern Utah Thunderbirds blew out the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros following a huge run to close out the first half.

39 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Takeaways From Shorthanded BYU’s Win At West Virginia

Dallin Hall is among the key takeaways from BYU's win over West Virginia.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Tech Basketball Falls To UT Arlington Mavericks In Blowout

The Utah Tech Trailblazers men's basketball team was unable to claw their way back from an early deficit and lost to UT Arlington, 87-66.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 22 BYU Pulls Away From West Virginia For Big 12 Road Win

BYU earns second road win by defeating West Virginia in Morgantown.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Football Announces Spring Schedule

The season ended just over a month ago, but Utah State is already well into planning for next year as they start eyeballing spring practice.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Weber State Wildcats Pull Away In Second Half, Improve To .500 In Big Sky Play