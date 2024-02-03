Weber State Wildcats Pull Away In Second Half, Improve To .500 In Big Sky Play

OGDEN, Utah – Weber State found a weakness in the final minutes of the opening half and spent the final 20 minutes exploiting Northern Colorado, winning 82-63.

Weber State (14-9, 5-5) shut down the Bears in Greeley, Colorado on Saturday, February 3.

Dillon Jones scored 17 second-half points, finishing with a team-high 21 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Steven Verplancken made 8 of 11 shots for 20 points, while Dyson Koehler added 14, and KJ Cunningham scored 11.

Saint Thomas led all players with 29 points and nine rebounds. Thomas was a perfect 13-of-13 from the charity stripe.

First Half

Steven Verplancken hit an early three for the Wildcats as both teams fought a 7-7 draw at the first media timeout.

KJ Cunningham hit a triple to give Weber a 12-9 lead, but the Wildcats missed eight of ten three-point attempts to that point. They were a perfect 4-of-4 from inside during the same stretch.

The teams continued to trade blows, with nobody leading by more than four points early. While the Wildcats pounded away in the paint, Northern Colorado made five of six threes to take a 25-23 lead with 7:17 left in the half.

Weber State’s defense took control down the stretch, allowing them to build a 36-30 lead at halftime.

Great 1st half and the ‘Cats lead at the break! #WeAreWeber pic.twitter.com/YG2gKlIrpr — Weber State MBB 🏀 (@WeberStateMBB) February 4, 2024

Verplancken led all scorers with 13 points, missing one shot from the field. Despite struggling with his shot, Dillon Jones grabbed five rebounds and dished out four assists to go with four points.

Second Half

Weber State exploded out of the break with an 11-2 run. The Wildcats made five of seven shots in the opening 2:30 while Northern Colorado stumbled to 0-for-2 from the field.

DJ the steal and the slam! ‘Cats up 45-32!#WeAreWeber pic.twitter.com/BRPkfCJHTm — Weber State MBB 🏀 (@WeberStateMBB) February 4, 2024

Holding serve, Weber State maintained its double-digit advantage as the Bears shot under 40 percent from the field.

A Koehler 3⃣and the Wildcats lead 56-40.#WeAreWeber pic.twitter.com/UYESxuGbBw — Weber State MBB 🏀 (@WeberStateMBB) February 4, 2024

Weber State won its second straight on the road, knocking off the Bears 82-63.

