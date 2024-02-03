On the Site:
Olympics Represent ‘Once In A Lifetime’ Opportunity For Jimmer Fredette

Feb 3, 2024, 8:46 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah –  Jimmer Fredette will always carry some sway around Utah, but the former BYU Cougar sniper hopes to strike gold playing for Team USU in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Fredette joined KSL’s Mitch Harper and Matt Baiamonte on Cougar Sports on Saturday, February 3.

No, the 6’2 guard who last played an NBA game in 2019 will not be a member of the traditional USA men’s basketball team, a roster stocked with NBA All-Stars. Instead, Fredette will head to Paris looking for gold in the second iteration of Olympic 3×3 basketball.

RELATED: Jimmer Fredette Wins 2023 USA Basketball 3×3 Male Athlete Of The Year

“Right now, I’m getting myself prepared mentally and physically,” Fredette told Harper and Baiamonte.

Though the games begin on July 26, Fredette and his teammates will begin training together in earnest before the end of February.

“We’ve got training camp coming up here in a couple of weeks, and then it’s kind of full go… I couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity ahead. I’m just looking forward to be able to compete and get better at this game.”

RELATED: Jimmer Helps USA Win Silver Medal At 3×3 World Cup

The former 10th overall pick shared how his preparation for 3×3 basketball might look different than how he prepared for 5×5. Besides a half-court game played with a 12-second shot clock, Fredette talked about how the game is different physically.

“You’ve gotta learn how to play all positions. Sometimes, be a big guy; sometimes, be a small guy. You’ve gotta guard the ball screen both as a small defender and also as a big guy with guard post-ups. Just learn all the little tricks that go on into 3×3.”

About Jimmer Fredette

Fredette played for BYU from 2007-11.

As a senior in 2011, the guard led BYU to a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament and an appearance in the Sweet 16.

His senior season performance earned him the Naismith Player of the Year award and the consensus 2011 National Player of the Year.

During his time at BYU, Fredette averaged 18.7 points per game on 45.5 percent shooting, including 39.4 percent from beyond the arc. He played in 139 games for the Cougars.

Following his senior season, Fredette was drafted into the NBA with the 10th overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft.

Fredette has played professionally since 2011, including time in the NBA with five different franchises: the Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans, New York Knicks, and Phoenix Suns.

Follow Olympic Action With KSL Sports

Find KSL Sports coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics here.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It lets you stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s coverage of the Bees, Big League Utah, and Aggie athletics here.

