LOCAL NEWS

Man hospitalized following snowmobile accident in Wasatch County

Feb 3, 2024, 9:18 PM

A 61-year-old man was rescued and transported by Wasatch County Search and Rescue on Saturday after...

A 61-year-old man was rescued and transported by Wasatch County Search and Rescue on Saturday afternoon following a snowmobile accident. (Wasatch County Search and Rescue)

(Wasatch County Search and Rescue)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

HEBER CITY — A 61-year-old man was rescued and transported by Wasatch County Search and Rescue on Saturday afternoon following a snowmobile accident.

The incident occurred in the area of Clyde Creek. Luckily for the victim, search and rescue personnel were training in the Strawberry Valley area and were only a mile away.

The victim’s injuries required that he be transported to a hospital. Search and rescue personnel were able to evacuate him to the Clyde Creek trailhead where an ambulance was waiting.

The extent of the injuries were not disclosed.

Man hospitalized following snowmobile accident in Wasatch County