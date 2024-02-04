Man hospitalized following snowmobile accident in Wasatch County

HEBER CITY — A 61-year-old man was rescued and transported by Wasatch County Search and Rescue on Saturday afternoon following a snowmobile accident.

The incident occurred in the area of Clyde Creek. Luckily for the victim, search and rescue personnel were training in the Strawberry Valley area and were only a mile away.

The victim’s injuries required that he be transported to a hospital. Search and rescue personnel were able to evacuate him to the Clyde Creek trailhead where an ambulance was waiting.

The extent of the injuries were not disclosed.