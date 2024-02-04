On the Site:
Stop For Students
Man breaks into home, takes shower

Feb 4, 2024, 11:38 AM

A southeast Nashville couple caught a man taking a shower in their home while they weren't home. (W...

A southeast Nashville couple caught a man taking a shower in their home while they weren't home. (WSMV)

(WSMV)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY DRYDEN QUIGLEY


CNN

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — While at dinner around 7 p.m. on Saturday, the Nardis got a notification on their camera app that there was movement in their house. They assumed it was one of their dogs. That’s why they were shocked to open the alert and see a stranger.

They watched a man kick open and then enter through their back door. He then heads to their bedroom and makes himself at home getting in the shower. The Nardis immediately called police. Their man concern was for their dogs.

“Our fur babies are there. There’s a man in our house. We don’t know. We just need to get home,” Kerigan Nardi said.

Police rushed in a few minutes later, catching the man wearing nothing but a towel in the living room.

“He was naked, sitting on our couch,” Nardi said.

Police arrested Samuel Smith. According to the arrest affidavit his charges include aggravated criminal trespassing and possession of meth.

“You don’t just violate people like that. It doesn’t matter what kind of psychosis you’re in. It doesn’t matter what kind of drugs you use. You don’t break into people’s houses and violate them that way,” Nardi said.

They said the clean up has been difficult. They have thrown away the towel and bleached their shower, but still feel uneasy.

“As he was taking a shower, in my home, he left some excrement behind. Yes, he decided that that would be a nice present for the homeowners I suppose,” Nardi said.

They’re urging their neighbors to install deadbolts and cameras.

“I think that people need to just get cameras and be careful because you never know,” Nardi said.

Man breaks into home, takes shower