Former law enforcement officer arrested after being caught with missing, underage teen

ST. GEORGE — A former law enforcement officer, Philip Alan Rogers, 57, was arrested on Friday after he was caught in a restaurant with a missing underage girl. Authorities believe he had intent to exploit her sexually.

The arresting officer with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Officer Dan Montgomery, said he was advised by the Layton City Police Department of a missing and endangered teen. LCPD believed that the missing girl was in a Chevy Tahoe with a Utah license plate. LCPD believed the owner of the vehicle, Rogers, was with her and taking her to Las Vegas.

Montgomery said the Chevy Taho was believed to have been located at a local restaurant. At approximately 9:10 p.m., he responded on Interstate 15 at milepost 2 near the restaurant. There, security cameras inside identified Rogers and the girl with him.

“They could be seen sitting together at a table where Philip appeared to be talking to someone on his cell phone. I made contact with the two and instructed them to come outside with me,” Montgomery said.

At that point, Rogers disclosed to Montgomery that he had a firearm in his front left pocket, which Montgomery said he removed during their conversation. However, Rogers declined to speak further with Montgomery and was instead moved to the back of a patrol vehicle.

The case officer with LCPD was contacted and said that based on the investigation, there was probable cause to arrest for harboring a runaway. Further, they believed Rogers intention was to take the teen to Las Vegas for sexual activities.

Rogers was then searched, and Montgomery said the items Rogers had on him were the firearm, a wallet containing Rogers’ police badge, and a single unused condom. It was not reported in the arrest document what law enforcement organization Rogers was a part of.

Later, Rogers’ Chevy Tahoe was impounded, and THC edibles were located inside with several more condoms.

Rogers was booked on charges of harboring a runaway, a Class B misdemeanor; possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony. The arrest document stated the third charge was based on Rogers’ unlawful possession of THC, making him a restricted person for the possession of a firearm.

Layton Police stated they are still investigating and may expand the charges further.