On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Holladay man allegedly posing as teen on social media charged with soliciting explicit photos from teen girl

Feb 4, 2024, 2:47 PM

File photo: A 41-year-old man who police say posed as a teenage boy on social media has been charge...

File photo: A 41-year-old man who police say posed as a teenage boy on social media has been charged with convincing a teen girl to send him explicit pictures, and then sending those pictures to one of her friends when she no longer wanted to talk to him. (Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


KSL.com

MILLCREEK — A 41-year-old man who police say posed as a teenage boy on social media has been charged with convincing a teen girl to send him explicit pictures, and then sending those pictures to one of her friends when she no longer wanted to talk to him.

Antonio Maese, of Holladay, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with sexual exploitation of a minor and enticing a minor, second-degree felonies; and dealing in harmful materials to a minor, a third-degree felony.

In September, Unified police received a report of a 17-year-old girl who had sent explicit pictures of herself through Snapchat to Maese, whom she believed was a 17-year-old boy. Maese had sent the girl a picture of a teen boy claiming it was him, according to charging documents.

Maese also sent the girl explicit messages, the charges state.

As the messaging continued, the girl felt Maese was trying to become too controlling as he “became upset about (her) talking to her friends and even told her that she was responding too slowly for his liking,” according to the charges.

When the girl told Maese that she would stop messaging him, he threatened to “send all of her photos to her family as well as her entire school,” the charges allege. Police say he ended up sending one of the photos the girl had sent to him to one of the girl’s friends.

“(She) then discovered that Maese is actually a 41-year-old man and not a teenager,” charging documents state.

After he was arrested, “Maese admitted to creating a fake persona and got pictures off the internet to pose as a 17- or 18-year-old boy because ‘younger people talk to you more.’ Maese admitted to sending a text to (the girl) that said, ‘You shouldn’t have blocked me, I am now going to send your images to everyone’ and said he did that because it ‘made me mad she stopped talking to me,'” according to the charges.

Police have requested that Maese be held in the Salt Lake County Jail without the possibility of posting bail pending the filing of formal charges.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

Salt Lake City police say a 33-year-old man, who they say is parole fugitive, was safely taken into...

Mark Jones

SLCPD arrest parole fugitive who fled the scene of a traffic stop

Salt Lake City police say a 33-year-old man, who they say is parole fugitive, was safely taken into custody early Sunday morning after he drove away from a traffic stop and nearly ran over a law enforcement personnel.

1 hour ago

A southeast Nashville couple caught a man taking a shower in their home while they weren't home. (W...

Dryden Quigley

Man breaks into home, takes shower

A southeast Nashville couple caught a man taking a shower in their home while they weren't home.

6 hours ago

Four suspects were caught transporting 370 gallons of liquid heroin in Portland. (KPTV, U.S. Attorn...

NOOR SHAMI

Four suspects caught transporting 370 gallons of liquid heroin in Portland

he U.S. Attorney’s Office-District of Oregon said four suspected drug traffickers are facing federal charges Thursday after they were caught transporting near 370 gallons of liquid heroin.

1 day ago

(Courtesy: Luis Camara Manoel)...

Andrew Adams

Herriman homeowner says he believes car thief may have used technology to hack garage door

A homeowner was hoping someone would be able to identify a car thief he suspected may have used technology to open his garage door early Friday morning.

1 day ago

Barbed Wire surrounding the Salt Lake Prison....

Alexander Campbell

Box Elder County man sentenced for starting six fires in 2023

A Box Elder County man was sentenced to prison on Friday for a rash of arsons.

2 days ago

FILE: Idaho State Police vehicle. (ISP/Facebook)...

Michael Houck

Idaho fugitive dies after being attacked by dogs near Utah border

A man wanted by Idaho authorities was found dead after an apparent dog attack in southern Idaho Wednesday. 

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Holladay man allegedly posing as teen on social media charged with soliciting explicit photos from teen girl