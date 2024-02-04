Utah Women’s Basketball Puts Together Full Team Win Over Washington State

SALT LAKE CITY – The No. 20 Utah women’s basketball team is back on the road this weekend, this wrapping up their time in Washington state against the Cougars.

The Utes went 1-1 on the road last week against the Oregon schools earning their 1,000th program win against the Ducks last Friday but falling flat against the Beavers a few days later on Sunday.

Utah got off to a good start on Friday night against Washington walking away with the win and hoping to complete the sweep.

The Utes got off to a good start against Washington State putting 13 points between them and the Cougars at one point in the half. However, Utah let that advantage slip away and walked into the locker room tied with WSU, 34-34.

Utah continued to build momentum into the second half putting them in a position to walk away with the win, 73-61 over the Cougars.

Looking Ahead At The Utah Women’s Basketball Schedule

Utah will head back home next week to host the Oregon schools at the Huntsman Center.

The Utes will start with No. 18 Oregon State in hopes of exacting a little revenge on Friday, February 9. Tipoff is set for 7:00 pm MT and can be viewed on Pac-12 Networks.

Utah will then host the Oregon Ducks on Super Bowl Sunday (February 11) at 12:00 pm MT. That game will also be available on Pac-12 Networks.

Starting Lineups Utah Women Vs. WSU

Utah Women Stats Leaders Vs. WSU

Scoring Leader: Alissa Pili – 15 points

Rebound Leader: Jenna Johnson – 8 rebounds

Assists Leader: Jenna Johnson – 3 assists

Alissa Pili finished first shooting with 15 points. She was 6-10 from the field, 3-4 from the three, and 2-5 from the line to earn her team high points. Pili also added seven rebounds, and three assists.

Issy Palmer finished as the second leading scorer for the Utes with 14 points with Kennady McQueen and Jenna Johnson hot on her heels with 13 points apiece for third place.

Ines Vieira stamped her ticket as the fourth leading scorer with 10 points, and Maty Wilke came close to joining the double-digit club with eight points.

In total, the Utes had five athletes put up double-digit points on the day making for a great, full-team effort.

Noteworthy Women’s Basketball Team Stats Vs. WSU

The Utah women collectively deadly shooting against Washington State going 52% from the field while shooting 46% from the three, and 57% from their trips to the line.

Perhaps most telling of all, the Utes were particularly advantageous in points from turnovers. Utah turned 16 WSU turnovers into 25 points comparted to the Cougars only getting four points off of 12 Utes turnovers.

