Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings: BYU Climbs, Kansas Impresses

PROVO, Utah – Big 12 basketball nears the midway point of conference action.

All 14 teams have at least three losses in league play. Kansas controls its destiny after an impressive home victory over Houston.

Everyone in the Big 12 has at least three conference losses. pic.twitter.com/STEbxMOspY — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) February 4, 2024

The Big 12 standings are so wild that 12 of the 14 teams are within two games of being in the No. 1 spot. It should be a wild race in the final five weeks before Kansas City.

Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings: Week 14 Edition

Take a look at the Week 14 Big 12 basketball power rankings.

1. Houston (19-3, 6-3 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 1

Last Week

Houston 76, Texas 72 (Overtime, Road Win)

Kansas 78, Houston 65

This Week

Tuesday, February 6: vs. Oklahoma State

Saturday, February 10: at Cincinnati

I won’t knock Houston for a road loss at Allen Fieldhouse. Who doesn’t lose there? But it was surprising to see Kansas comfortably win over Houston. It was also surprising to see Houston lose by double-figures when they only had three turnovers.

Something to monitor moving forward is the hip injury that starting center Ja’Vier Francis suffered against the Jayhawks.

2. Kansas (18-4, 6-3 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 4 (Up 2)

Last Week

Kansas 83, Oklahoma State 54

Kansas 78, Houston 65

This Week

Monday, February 5: at Kansas State

Saturday, February 10: vs. Baylor

Safe to say Bill Self loves being the underdog. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/46USqRTTvO — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 3, 2024

When Kansas shoots 69% from the field, they have the talent to make a run to the Final Four. That’s what they showed in the blowout win over Houston.

Freshman Johnny Furphy was excellent. He will have to play at a high level for this group in road games. But we shouldn’t be surprised to see Kansas controlling their destiny for another Big 12 title.

3. Baylor (16-5, 5-3 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 6 (Up 3)

Last Week

Baylor 77, UCF 69 (Road Win)

Baylor 70, Iowa State 68

This Week

Tuesday, February 6: vs. Texas Tech

Saturday, February 10: at Kansas

It was a strong bounce-back week for Baylor to end a three-game losing streak. The home win over Iowa State was wild as it marked the first ejection of Scott Drew’s career. Baylor AD Mack Rhoades sounded off on the officiating, calling it an “embarrassment for the league.”

What wasn’t embarrassing was Baylor once again showing it’s one of the best three-point shooting teams in the country. In the win at UCF, Baylor hit 45% of their threes. Against Iowa State, the Bears knocked down 52%.

4. Iowa State (16-5, 5-3 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 3 (Down 1)

Last Week

Baylor 70, Iowa State 68

This Week

Tuesday, February 6: at Texas

Saturday, February 10: vs. TCU

The call is overturned. Final: #18 Baylor 70 – #12 Iowa State 68 — Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) February 4, 2024

The Cyclones were close to pulling off a big road win over Baylor. When Milan Momcilovic banked in a shot at the final horn, it appeared as though they pulled off the wild victory. But after a review, it was still in his hands when the final seconds ran off.

Iowa State remains in the top four because they still have two of the best wins in the league (Houston and Kansas).

5. BYU (16-5, 4-4 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 7 (Up 2)

Last Week

BYU 86, West Virginia 73 (Road Win)

This Week

Tuesday, February 6: at Oklahoma

Saturday, February 10: vs. Kansas State

Every game a home game🫶 pic.twitter.com/TopiPyKXXk — BYU Men’s Basketball (@BYUMBB) February 4, 2024

Maybe the advanced ratings about this BYU team have been right all along. BYU earned a double-digit victory on the road against West Virginia despite being without Aly Khalifa.

Forward Fousseyni Traore has returned from an injury and has provided a real threat in the paint for a BYU team that continues to let it fly from beyond the arc.

6. TCU (16-6, 5-4 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 5 (Down 1)

Last Week

TCU 85, Texas Tech 78

Texas 77, TCU 66 (Home Loss)

This Week

Saturday, February 10: at Iowa State

Final: Texas 77 – TCU 66 Back in action next Saturday at Iowa State.#GoFrogs — TCU Men’s Basketball (@TCUBasketball) February 3, 2024

The Horned Frogs had a collapse at home in the final three minutes, allowing Texas to reel off a 13-2 run.

7. Texas Tech (16-5, 5-3 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 2 (Down 5)

Last Week

TCU 85, Texas Tech 78

Cincinnati 75, Texas Tech 72 (Home Loss)

This Week

Tuesday, February 6: at Baylor

Saturday, February 10: vs. UCF

Texas Tech was living on the edge in previous weeks. It caught up with them over the last two games. The Red Raiders were banged up against Cincinnati as they played without reserve Lamar Washington.

8. Texas (15-7, 4-5 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 9 (Up 1)

Last Week

Houston 76, Texas 72 (Overtime, Home Loss)

Texas 77, TCU 66 (Road Win)

This Week

Tuesday, February 6: vs. Iowa State

Saturday, February 10: vs. West Virginia

you just had to be there 🤘#HookEm pic.twitter.com/XkkkNraaDV — Texas Men’s Basketball (@TexasMBB) February 4, 2024

Star guard Max Abmas scored the last 13 points to lift Texas to a big road win at TCU. The Longhorns continue to be trending up, with their full roster now healthy.

9. Cincinnati (15-7, 4-5 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 10 (Up 1)

Last Week

West Virginia 69, Cincinnati 65

Cincinnati 75, Texas Tech 72 (Road Win)

This Week

Saturday, February 10: vs. Houston

Expect a close game whenever you play Cincinnati. The Bearcats are a tough out in this league. Cincy’s win at Texas Tech saw many players contribute to the win, including Simas Lukosius hitting the game-winner.

10. UCF (13-8, 4-5 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 12 (Up 2)

Last Week

Baylor 77, UCF 69 (Home Loss)

UCF 74, Oklahoma 63

This Week

Saturday, February 10: at Texas Tech

🎥 Cinematic Recap: UCF 74, #23 OU 63 pic.twitter.com/EcBGiHAek4 — UCF Men’s Hoops 🌴 (@UCF_MBB) February 4, 2024

UCF has one of the toughest home environments in the conference. The latest home game against Oklahoma produced Johnny Dawkins’ 300th career victory as a head coach.

11. Oklahoma (16-6, 4-5 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 11

Last Week

Oklahoma 73, K-State 53 (Road Win)

UCF 74, Oklahoma 63

This Week

Tuesday, February 6: vs. BYU

Saturday, February 10: vs. Oklahoma State

Oklahoma has dropped three of its last four games. Now, the schedule toughens up with games against BYU, Baylor, and Kansas over the next two weeks.

12. Kansas State (14-8, 4-5 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 8 (Down 4)

Last Week

Oklahoma 73, K-State 53 (Home Loss)

Oklahoma State 75, K-State 72

This Week

Monday, February 5: vs. Kansas

Saturday, February 10: at BYU

Jerome Tang says his team needs to choose to be “stars not victims,” like Bruce Willis in Die Hard https://t.co/hosucggmJK pic.twitter.com/wKyHs97ZSm — Mason Voth (@TheRealMasonV) February 3, 2024

Kansas State is on a four-game losing streak after falling to Oklahoma State. Now, head coach Jerome Tang is using the movie “Die Hard” as a way to rally the team. It feels like tough times in Manhattan right now, but all can be forgotten if they pull off a win at home over rival Kansas.

13. West Virginia (8-14, 3-6 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 14 (Up 1)

Last Week

West Virginia 69, Cincinnati 65

BYU 86, West Virginia (Home Loss)

This Week

Saturday, February 10: at Texas

Stay on em 😤 pic.twitter.com/N9CkMRVyt1 — WVU Men’s Basketball (@WVUhoops) February 4, 2024

The lineup West Virginia envisioned having this season didn’t materialize until game 21. Do they have enough time to make a late-season run up the standings? The BYU game was a step back, but it’s clear Jesse Edwards will be a matchup problem.

14. Oklahoma State (10-12, 2-7 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 13 (Down 1)

Last Week

Kansas 83, Oklahoma State 54

Oklahoma State 75, K-State 72

This Week

Tuesday, February 6: at Houston

Saturday, February 10: at Oklahoma

Team effort. 5️⃣ Cowboys in double figures yesterday 🔥#LetsWork pic.twitter.com/PUN8qRnABx — OSU Cowboy Basketball (@OSUMBB) February 4, 2024

Four of Oklahoma State’s five starters scored over 10 points in the home win over Kansas State. They also received a solid boost in the second unit from freshman guard Jamyron Keller. If Mike Boynton can keep this core together, there’s a future ahead for the Pokes.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s’ coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s’ sports leader. You can stream live radio video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @Mitch_Harper