Lions OT Penei Sewell Helps NFC Win Multiple Events During Pro Bowl Games

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Desert Hills standout and current Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell helped the NFC win multiple events before ultimately defeating the AFC in the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

The Pro Bowl Games were held in Orlando, Florida on Thursday, February 1, and Sunday, February 4.

On Sunday, Sewell participated in multiple challenges with three points up for grabs towards the total score of the Pro Bowl Games.

The Desert Hills product first took part in the Move the Chains event. The challenge required each team to unload a series of weights off of the back of a wall that weighed 2,000 lbs. After removing the weights, A few players, including Sewell, had to pull the wall 10 yards.

Sewell and the NFC managed to move the wall faster than the AFC. The victory gave the NFC three points.

During a break in the flag football contest of the Pro Bowl Games, Sewell participated in a relay event called the Gridiron Gauntlet.

After multiple challenges to start the relay, Sewell helped push a sled with Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce on it. The NFC team moved the sled to the finish line before the AFC and captured another three points.

Later in the afternoon, the NFC held off the AFC in the final minute to capture a one-score victory after the end of the flag football game.

With the win, the NFC repeated as champions of the Pro Bowl Games. Last season, Eli Manning coached the NFC to a victory over his older brother Peyton and the AFC.

About Penei Sewell

Before his time in college and the NFL, Sewell was a star player for the Desert Hills Thunder in St. George, Utah. As a senior in high school, Sewell participated in the All-American Bowl and Polynesian Bowl.

247Sports rated Sewell as the No. 1 prospect in the state of Utah for the 2018 class. Following his high school career, Sewell chose to play football for the Oregon Ducks.

As a freshman in 2018, Sewell was an immediate starter for the Ducks. He played in seven contests during his first season in Eugene, Oregon. In 2019, Sewell played in 14 games and helped Oregon win the Pac-12 Championship. He also helped the Ducks win the Rose Bowl Game against Wisconsin.

Sewell was honored with the Outland Trophy for his outstanding play as a sophomore. The Outland Trophy is presented annually to the best interior lineman in college football.

RELATED: Detroit Lions Remember Exciting Moment Before Drafting Penei Sewell

Rather than play in 2020, Sewell opted out of playing as a junior amid the coronavirus pandemic. During the year off, Sewell prepared for the 2021 NFL Draft. The Lions selected Sewell with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Since then, the former Desert Hills standout has become one of the top offensive tackles in the NFL.

This season, Sewell helped the Lions to a 12-5 record in the regular season. Detroit won to two playoff games and advanced to the NFC Championship Game before falling to the Super Bowl-bound San Francisco 49ers.

