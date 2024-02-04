On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Lions OT Penei Sewell Helps NFC Win Multiple Events During Pro Bowl Games

Feb 4, 2024, 4:22 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Desert Hills standout and current Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell helped the NFC win multiple events before ultimately defeating the AFC in the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

Penei Sewell helps NFC beat AFC in Pro Bowl Games

The Pro Bowl Games were held in Orlando, Florida on Thursday, February 1, and Sunday, February 4.

On Sunday, Sewell participated in multiple challenges with three points up for grabs towards the total score of the Pro Bowl Games.

The Desert Hills product first took part in the Move the Chains event. The challenge required each team to unload a series of weights off of the back of a wall that weighed 2,000 lbs. After removing the weights, A few players, including Sewell, had to pull the wall 10 yards.

Sewell and the NFC managed to move the wall faster than the AFC. The victory gave the NFC three points.

During a break in the flag football contest of the Pro Bowl Games, Sewell participated in a relay event called the Gridiron Gauntlet.

After multiple challenges to start the relay, Sewell helped push a sled with Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce on it. The NFC team moved the sled to the finish line before the AFC and captured another three points.

Later in the afternoon, the NFC held off the AFC in the final minute to capture a one-score victory after the end of the flag football game.

With the win, the NFC repeated as champions of the Pro Bowl Games. Last season, Eli Manning coached the NFC to a victory over his older brother Peyton and the AFC.

About Penei Sewell

RELATED STORIES

Before his time in college and the NFL, Sewell was a star player for the Desert Hills Thunder in St. George, Utah. As a senior in high school, Sewell participated in the All-American Bowl and Polynesian Bowl.

247Sports rated Sewell as the No. 1 prospect in the state of Utah for the 2018 class. Following his high school career, Sewell chose to play football for the Oregon Ducks.

As a freshman in 2018, Sewell was an immediate starter for the Ducks. He played in seven contests during his first season in Eugene, Oregon. In 2019, Sewell played in 14 games and helped Oregon win the Pac-12 Championship. He also helped the Ducks win the Rose Bowl Game against Wisconsin.

Sewell was honored with the Outland Trophy for his outstanding play as a sophomore. The Outland Trophy is presented annually to the best interior lineman in college football.

RELATED: Detroit Lions Remember Exciting Moment Before Drafting Penei Sewell

Rather than play in 2020, Sewell opted out of playing as a junior amid the coronavirus pandemic. During the year off, Sewell prepared for the 2021 NFL Draft. The Lions selected Sewell with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Since then, the former Desert Hills standout has become one of the top offensive tackles in the NFL.

This season, Sewell helped the Lions to a 12-5 record in the regular season. Detroit won to two playoff games and advanced to the NFC Championship Game before falling to the Super Bowl-bound San Francisco 49ers.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Patrick Mahomes’ Father Arrested On DWI Suspicion As Chiefs Prepare For Super Bowl

The father of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was arrested on at least his third charge of driving while intoxicated, according to jail records.

24 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

NFL Pro Bowler Puka Nacua Weighs In On Big 12 Stage For BYU/Utah

BYU great Puka Nacua shared his thoughts on the Big 12 placing BYU/Utah on November 9.

31 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

2026 World Cup Final Will Be Played At MetLife Stadium In New Jersey

The 2026 World Cup final will be played at MetLife Stadium, home of the Jets and Giants, in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on July 19.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings: BYU Climbs, Kansas Impresses

The week 14 Big 12 basketball power rankings highlight how deep the conference is heading into February.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Women’s Basketball Puts Together Full Team Win Over Washington State

The No. 20 Utah women’s basketball team is back on the road this weekend, this wrapping up their time in Washington against the Cougars

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Rams WR Puka Nacua Wins Best Catch At Pro Bowl Games

Former BYU Cougars and current Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua won the Best Catch event at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Lions OT Penei Sewell Helps NFC Win Multiple Events During Pro Bowl Games