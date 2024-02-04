On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

NFL Pro Bowler Puka Nacua Weighs In On Big 12 Stage For BYU/Utah

Feb 4, 2024, 4:40 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – Former BYU star Puka Nacua was busy this weekend at the Pro Bowl Games.

The rookie sensation for the Los Angeles Rams took home “Best Catch” by hauling in a pass while riding a wakeboard.

While he wasn’t riding the wakeboard, Nacua took some time to share his thoughts on his alma mater, BYU, and the renewal of their rivalry with Utah in the Big 12 Conference.

The Big 12 was on location at the Pro Bowl and asked Nacua what he thought of the “reimagined” Big 12 rivalry between BYU and Utah. Instead of a traditional regular-season finale date, the Big 12 placed BYU versus Utah on Saturday, November 9, in Salt Lake City.

Most fans were upset with the move. The always-upbeat Nacua likes the future of the heated rivalry in the Big 12.

Puka Nacua shares his thoughts on BYU/Utah in the Big 12

“I love that,” said Nacua. “I know the last time I played in the Holy War, we won it, so I mean, that’s how it’s been left off.”

Nacua and his older brother Samson Nacua were significant contributors to BYU’s 26-17 win over Utah in 2021. That was the last time the two programs faced off in football. BYU’s victory snapped a nine-game losing streak against the Utes.

Nacua continued, “So I’m sure those other guys (Utah) would love a chance to try to get a dub. But it’s gonna stay down there in Provo for a while.”

Impressions of BYU’s transition into the Big 12 Conference

The Big 12 also asked Nacua his thoughts on BYU’s transition to the Big 12 Conference.

“It’s been good. I think it’s been a good challenge for them mentally and physically,” said Nacua, who played two seasons at BYU. “But it’s been something that they’re able to step up to and they’re building and improving.”

The former Orem High star also hinted at a return to Utah County now that his first season in the NFL is over.

“I’m excited to go back and see and get to work with some of the guys. But I love what I saw [from BYU] in this first year [in the Big 12].”

Nacua finished fourth in the NFL in receiving yards with 1,486. He set the NFL record for most receiving yards in a season by a rookie.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s’ coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s’ sports leader. You can stream live radio video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Patrick Mahomes’ Father Arrested On DWI Suspicion As Chiefs Prepare For Super Bowl

The father of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was arrested on at least his third charge of driving while intoxicated, according to jail records.

20 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Lions OT Penei Sewell Helps NFC Win Multiple Events During Pro Bowl Games

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Desert Hills standout and current Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell helped the NFC win multiple events before ultimately defeating the AFC in the 2024 Pro Bowl Games. Penei Sewell helps NFC beat AFC in Pro Bowl Games The Pro Bowl Games were held in Orlando, Florida on Thursday, February […]

45 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

2026 World Cup Final Will Be Played At MetLife Stadium In New Jersey

The 2026 World Cup final will be played at MetLife Stadium, home of the Jets and Giants, in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on July 19.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings: BYU Climbs, Kansas Impresses

The week 14 Big 12 basketball power rankings highlight how deep the conference is heading into February.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Women’s Basketball Puts Together Full Team Win Over Washington State

The No. 20 Utah women’s basketball team is back on the road this weekend, this wrapping up their time in Washington against the Cougars

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Rams WR Puka Nacua Wins Best Catch At Pro Bowl Games

Former BYU Cougars and current Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua won the Best Catch event at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

NFL Pro Bowler Puka Nacua Weighs In On Big 12 Stage For BYU/Utah