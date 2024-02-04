On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Jazz Guard Collin Sexton Torches Bucks From Three-Point Range To Start Game

Feb 4, 2024, 6:27 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITYJazz guard Collin Sexton torched the net from downtown and scored 11 quick points to start Utah’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

RELATED STORIES

Sexton starts on fire against Bucks

The Jazz hosted the Bucks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on Sunday, February 4.

In his first stint of action, the Alabama product drained a trio of triples on the Bucks, including a shot over former Jazzman Malik Beasley.

During the opening five and a half minutes, Sexton shot 3-4 from beyond the arc. He also added one rebound during his time on the court.

This season, Sexton is averaging 17.5 points per contest on 48.5 percent shooting, including 38.3 percent from distance. Sexton also averages 2.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 0.2 blocks, and 0.7 steals in 24.3 minutes per game.

Utah’s game against Milwaukee is broadcast on KJZZ, Jazz+NBA League PassKSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Bucks vs. Jazz

Jazz Look To Snap Losing Streak Against Bucks

The Jazz are looking to snap their three-game losing streak when they host the Bucks.

After winning of 15 of 19 games beginning in mid-December, the Jazz have los six of their last eight games, including two straight in Salt Lake City.

Over their last eight games, the Jazz own the worst defensive rating in the NBA at 127.3 and the fifth-worst net rating at -7.8.

At 24-26, the Jazz own the 10th seed in the West and are just percentage points ahead of the 23-25 Houston Rockets in the standings.

RELATED: Lauri Markkanen Not Named To All-Star Team

Bucks Win First Game Under Rivers

After losing their first two games under the recently hired Doc Rivers the Bucks erased a 24-point first quarter deficit en route to a 129-117 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 48 points on 20-28 shooting in the win.

Former Weber State star Damian Lillard had his most efficient game as a member of the Bucks scoring 30 points on 10-11 shooting including 5-5 from the three-point line.

The Bucks sit in the second seed in the West at 33-16.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

John Collins Spins, Scores Over Former Jazzman During Bucks-Jazz Game

Jazz forward John Collins hit a floater after a nifty spin move during the second half of Utah's game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

7 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Sexton, Beasley Given Technical Fouls After Bucket, Taunting Over Antetokounmpo

Collin Sexton scored a bucket against Giannis Antetokounmpo and was assessed a technical foul following a skirmish with Malik Beasley.

42 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Patrick Mahomes’ Father Arrested On DWI Suspicion As Chiefs Prepare For Super Bowl

The father of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was arrested on at least his third charge of driving while intoxicated, according to jail records.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

NFL Pro Bowler Puka Nacua Weighs In On Big 12 Stage For BYU/Utah

BYU great Puka Nacua shared his thoughts on the Big 12 placing BYU/Utah on November 9.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Lions OT Penei Sewell Helps NFC Win Multiple Events During Pro Bowl Games

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Desert Hills standout and current Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell helped the NFC win multiple events before ultimately defeating the AFC in the 2024 Pro Bowl Games. Penei Sewell helps NFC beat AFC in Pro Bowl Games The Pro Bowl Games were held in Orlando, Florida on Thursday, February […]

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

2026 World Cup Final Will Be Played At MetLife Stadium In New Jersey

The 2026 World Cup final will be played at MetLife Stadium, home of the Jets and Giants, in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on July 19.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Jazz Guard Collin Sexton Torches Bucks From Three-Point Range To Start Game