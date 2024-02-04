Sexton, Beasley Given Technical Fouls After Bucket, Taunting Over Antetokounmpo

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz guard Collin Sexton scored a bucket against Giannis Antetokounmpo and was assessed a technical foul following a skirmish with Malik Beasley during Utah’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Former teammates involved in skirmish during Bucks-Jazz game

The Jazz hosted the Bucks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on Sunday, February 4.

With 1:14 remaining in the first half, Sexton drove the baseline before making a move on Antetokounmpo and scoring a basket. Antetokounmpo fell to the ground on the play and grabbed at his face.

Sexton’s shot cut Milwaukee’s lead to 61-48.

After the bucket, Sexton looked down at Antetokounmpo and appeared to taunt the NBA star.

While backpedaling away from that side of the court, Sexton was thrown to the ground after former Jazzman Beasley drilled the current Utah guard with his shoulder.

Sexton bounced up from the play and went at Beasley. The duo had to be separated by players from each team.

Following a review, officials gave both Sexton and Beasley technical fouls. Neither player was ejected from the contest.

On the subsequent play, Sexton took the assignment of guarding Beasley. During the final five seconds of the second quarter, both players missed three-point attempts.

Utah went into the halftime break trailing by a score of 63-53.

I like it for both teams. Sexton is trying to give the Jazz a little spark, Beasley is defending the best player on the floor. I’m all for it. — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) February 5, 2024

At the break, Sexton had a team-high 15 points on 5-9 field goals. He also had one rebound and one assist in 16 minutes.

Beasley had 10 points on 4-5 shooting.

Worth noting this Sexton/Beasley stuff goes back a little ways. pic.twitter.com/n1FPkDywHB — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) February 5, 2024

Bucks vs. Jazz

Jazz Look To Snap Losing Streak Against Bucks

The Jazz are looking to snap their three-game losing streak when they host the Bucks.

After winning of 15 of 19 games beginning in mid-December, the Jazz have los six of their last eight games, including two straight in Salt Lake City.

Over their last eight games, the Jazz own the worst defensive rating in the NBA at 127.3 and the fifth-worst net rating at -7.8.

At 24-26, the Jazz own the 10th seed in the West and are just percentage points ahead of the 23-25 Houston Rockets in the standings.

Bucks Win First Game Under Rivers

After losing their first two games under the recently hired Doc Rivers the Bucks erased a 24-point first quarter deficit en route to a 129-117 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 48 points on 20-28 shooting in the win.

Former Weber State star Damian Lillard had his most efficient game as a member of the Bucks scoring 30 points on 10-11 shooting including 5-5 from the three-point line.

The Bucks sit in the second seed in the West at 33-16.

