Jazz Rookie Keyonte George Rocks Rim With Dunk Vs. Bucks

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz rookie guard Keyonte George threw down a two-handed slam dunk during Utah’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Kessler dunks during late Jazz run

The Jazz hosted the Bucks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on Sunday, February 4.

With 4:22 remaining in the fourth quarter, the rookie drove the land before rising up for a two-handed jam.

George’s dunk gave the Jazz a 110-105 lead.

During his first 24 minutes, George had 19 points on 7-13 shooting, including 5-9 from three.

The Baylor product is averaging 11.0 points per game this season.

Bucks vs. Jazz

Jazz Look To Snap Losing Streak Against Bucks

The Jazz are looking to snap their three-game losing streak when they host the Bucks.

After winning of 15 of 19 games beginning in mid-December, the Jazz have los six of their last eight games, including two straight in Salt Lake City.

Over their last eight games, the Jazz own the worst defensive rating in the NBA at 127.3 and the fifth-worst net rating at -7.8.

At 24-26, the Jazz own the 10th seed in the West and are just percentage points ahead of the 23-25 Houston Rockets in the standings.

Bucks Win First Game Under Rivers

After losing their first two games under the recently hired Doc Rivers the Bucks erased a 24-point first quarter deficit en route to a 129-117 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 48 points on 20-28 shooting in the win.

Former Weber State star Damian Lillard had his most efficient game as a member of the Bucks scoring 30 points on 10-11 shooting including 5-5 from the three-point line.

The Bucks sit in the second seed in the West at 33-16.

