Jazz Beat Bucks To Halt Losing Streak

Feb 4, 2024, 8:27 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz snapped their three-game losing streak with a 123-108 comeback victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 21 points who climbed to 25-26 on the season.

The Bucks were led by Giannis Antetokounmpo who scored 33 points and dished out 13 assists.

First Quarter

Both teams opened the game shooting well as the Jazz knocked down 5-7 from the floor while the Bucks shot 5-6.

Collin Sexton scored 11 early points after knocking down 3-4 from downtown in the first quarter.

The Jazz connected on a 7-16 from three and committed just one turnover in the opening 12 minutes.

After one, the Jazz led the Bucks 32-26.

Second Quarter

The Bucks opened the second quarter on a 14-0 run as they built a 40-32 lead.

The Jazz shot 2-12 from the floor and committed five turnovers in the first six minutes of the quarter.

The two teams got into a shoving match after Malik Beasley hit Sexton with a cheapshot after taunting Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Bucks won the second quarter 37-21 and led the Jazz 63-53 at the half.

Third Quarter

The two teams traded baskets through the first six minutes of the third quarter but the Bucks began to pull away late in the third when the Jazz went to their second unit.

Keyonte George gave the Jazz a late spark knocking down back-to-back corner threes to keep the game within reach.

Milwaukee won the third quarter 32-30 fueled by nine points from Antetokounmpo.

After three the Jazz trailed the Bucks 95-83.

Fourth Quarter

A pair of threes two minutes into the fourth quarter cut the Bucks lead to eight.

The Jazz tied the game at 99 with eight minutes left to play after opening the quarter on a 16-4 run.

The Jazz run extended to 29-10 through the first eight minutes of the fourth to build a 112-105 lead.

The Jazz beat the Bucks 123-108.

