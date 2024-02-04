On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Basketball Holds Latter-day Saint Devotional For Oklahoma Youth

Feb 4, 2024, 11:09 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

The Big 12 schedule created a unique opportunity for BYU basketball to connect with individuals in Oklahoma.

Instead of making the cross-country trip back to Provo after their 86-73 win over West Virginia on Saturday, BYU hoops flew out of West Virginia on Sunday directly to Norman, Oklahoma.

BYU takes on the Oklahoma Sooners on Tuesday night. It will be the first meeting in Norman since 1986.

BYU basketball hosts Latter-day Saint Devotional in Oklahoma

On Sunday evening, BYU coach Mark Pope, his wife Lee Anne Pope, and players on the nationally-ranked BYU squad hosted a devotional in Norman for the youth in Oklahoma.

Devotionals are often an evening gathering of members from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to share their testimonies of Jesus Christ. BYU is owned and operated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

It was a multi-stake event for members of the Church in Oklahoma. No official attendance number was provided. But the chapel in Norman, Oklahoma, was at capacity, with more than half of the gym filled with attendees.

BYU has nine players who have served missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Nine players on the 2023-24 BYU basketball roster have served missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Among the nine include starting point guard Dallin Hall, who served in Fresno, California, amidst a global pandemic from 2020-22. Starter Spencer Johnson (Milan, Italy; 2016-18), and sharpshooter Trevin Knell (Montevideo, Uruguay; 2017-19).

Sunday night’s devotional in Oklahoma is believed to be the first in-season devotional BYU basketball has held during the Mark Pope era (since 2019).

Before BYU basketball was in the Big 12 Conference, they were a member of the WCC. The league schedule in the WCC was centered around a Thursday-Saturday format, so there was never an opportunity for travel on a Sunday.

In the Big 12, games have typically been on a Saturday-Tuesday schedule for BYU. This road swing of West Virginia and Oklahoma was the first occurrence of back-to-back road games from Saturday to Tuesday.

BYU takes on the Oklahoma Sooners on Tuesday, February 6, at 6 p.m. (MT) on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM).

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s’ coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s’ sports leader. You can stream live radio video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kessler, George Carry Jazz To Bucks Sweep

Walker Kessler and Keyonte George helped the Utah Jazz erase a 14-point fourth quarter deficit to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 123-108.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Beat Bucks To Halt Losing Streak

The Utah Jazz snapped their three-game losing streak with a 123-108 comeback victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Rookie Keyonte George Rocks Rim With Dunk Vs. Bucks

Jazz rookie guard Keyonte George threw down a two-handed slam dunk during Utah's game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Center Walker Kessler Throws Down Reverse Dunk Against Bucks

Jazz center Walker Kessler threw down a reverse slam dunk during a fourth quarter run in Utah's game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

John Collins Spins, Scores Over Former Jazzman During Bucks-Jazz Game

Jazz forward John Collins hit a floater after a nifty spin move during the second half of Utah's game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Sexton, Beasley Given Technical Fouls After Bucket, Taunting Over Antetokounmpo

Collin Sexton scored a bucket against Giannis Antetokounmpo and was assessed a technical foul following a skirmish with Malik Beasley.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

BYU Basketball Holds Latter-day Saint Devotional For Oklahoma Youth