‘We woke to a literal bang’: Truck crashes into Kaysville home

Feb 5, 2024, 6:37 AM | Updated: 6:54 am

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY JOSH ELLIS AND KARAH BRACKIN


KSLTV.com

KAYSVILLE — Emergency crews responded to a Davis County home Monday morning after a truck crashed into it.

“We woke to a literal bang and then followed by, seconds later, sirens (and) police at the door, knocking on the door, wanting to make sure … everyone was alright,” the homeowner told KSL TV’s Karah Brackin.

He and his wife scrambled to see what the sound was and saw the truck inside their basement. He said he saw two people inside the truck and one of them injured his leg.

Our photojournalist was on scene as this unfolded and saw a man being handcuffed and loaded into an ambulance.

(Karah Brackin, KSL TV) (KSL TV) (KSL TV) (KSL TV)

This is a breaking story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

