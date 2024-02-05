On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

‘We woke to a literal bang’: Truck crashes into Kaysville home after police chase

Feb 5, 2024, 6:37 AM | Updated: 12:24 pm

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY JOSH ELLIS AND KARAH BRACKIN, KSL TV


KAYSVILLE — A high-speed chase ended with a truck crashing into a Davis County home early Monday morning.

“We woke to a literal bang and then followed by, seconds later, sirens (and) police at the door, knocking on the door, wanting to make sure … everyone was alright,” David Baird told KSL TV.

Baird and his wife scrambled to see what the sound was and saw the truck inside their basement. He said he saw two people inside the truck and one of them injured his leg.

(Karah Brackin, KSL TV)

Officer Lexi Benson, spokeswoman for Kaysville police, said it is still under investigation and an active case to determine what charges will be related.

At approximately 4:30 a.m., Kaysville officers said they were called to the area of 680 N. Main Street to check out some suspicious behavior, as people walked through the mobile trailer park.

“They saw a vehicle leaving at a high rate of speed. No lights on the vehicle, as well as no license plates,” Benson said.

Officers attempted a traffic stop on the car, but the car sped away. The chase lasted about six minutes until it ended in Baird’s home near 1200 S 500 E.

“This is a dead end right here, so it was a high-speed chase coming down this road. They noticed this was a dead end, so they missed the turn here, came right up the lawn, and then right into inside of the home,” Baird said.

Police say two people were sent to the hospital in stable condition, and the suspect’s vehicle was stolen.

Benson said there were several calls reporting burglaries in the area where the chase started, and police believe they are related to the chase.

 

(KSL TV) (KSL TV) (KSL TV)

This is a breaking story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

