Lauri Markkanen To Compete In Three-Point Contest

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen will compete in the three-point contest during All-Star weekend for the second straight season.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Markkanen planned to participate in the event on social media.

“Sources: Among the commitments for the NBA Three-Point Contest at All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis: Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton, Milwaukee’s Damian Lillard and Malik Beasley, New York’s Jalen Brunson and Utah’s Lauri Markkanen.”

Sources: Among the commitments for the NBA Three-Point Contest at All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis: Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton, Milwaukee’s Damian Lillard and Malik Beasley, New York’s Jalen Brunson and Utah’s Lauri Markkanen. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 5, 2024

The report was confirmed by KSL Sports.

Markkanen competed in the 2023 Three-Point Shootout During All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City but was knocked out before the final round by eventual winner Damian Lillard.

The Finnish forward is shooting 40 percent on a career-high 8.1 threes per game this season.

Markkanen Not Playing In All-Star Game

Though he’ll be competing in the three-point contest, Markkanen was not selected for the All-Star game.

At the time of the All-Star reserve announcements, Markkanen was averaging 23.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 1.9 assists while shooting 49 percent from the floor, 39 percent from three, and 87 percent from the free-throw line during the Jazz’s first 49 games of the season.

Sign up for the new Jazz Notes newsletter! Receive game updates, exclusive analysis and chances to win Jazz tickets.

The Jazz sit at 25-26 on the season and own the 10th seed in the West, one game ahead of the Houston Rockets.

Markkanen scored 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds during the All-Star game in Salt Lake City in 2023.

Jazz History At Three-Point Contest

Markkanen is the third Jazz player to compete in the three-point contest in recent seasons.

Mike Conley was edged by Stephen Curry in the final round of the 2021 three-point contest in Atlanta.

Donovan Mitchell finished in fourth place at the same event.

The Jazz were formerly represented by Bryon Russell in the 2001 contest in Washington DC.

Sharpshooter Jeff Hornacek won the contest twice for the Jazz in 1998 and 2000. The 1999 contest was canceled due to the NBA lockout.

John Stockton twice competed in the contest, losing both times in 1992 and 1997. In 1990 Bobby Hansen became the first Jazz player to compete in the shootout.

NBA All-Star Weekend In Indiana

All-Star Weekend will take place in Indiana beginning February 16-18.

The NBA is returning to the traditional East vs. West format after having team captains draft All-Stars in recent seasons.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Follow @benshoops