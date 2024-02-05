On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Gymnastics Sits Firmly In Road To Nationals Top 4

Feb 5, 2024, 10:10 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Red Rocks continue to sit at No. 4 in the latest Road to Nationals rankings after a strong performance against then No. 16 Oregon State in week five.

Utah put up really strong team scores in three of four events (vault: 49.525, beam: 49.525, and floor: 49.550) while doing enough on bars (49.050) against the Beavers for a convincing 197.750-196.100 win.

The effort was good enough to keep the Red Rocks in RTN’s Top 4 for another week.

Utah is sitting in good position five meets into the season and will need to keep it up with National Qualifying Scores just around the corner.

Where The Red Rocks Sit In Road To Nationals Rankings Heading Into Week Six

*According To Road To Nationals Average Scores After Week Five

  1. Oklahoma- 198.045
  2. Cal- 197.700
  3. LSU- 197.590
  4. Utah- 197.485
  5. Kentucky- 197.480
  6. Florida- 197.331

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Utah Gymnastics (@utahgymnastics)

What Is Next For The Red Rocks

After getting to enjoy the comforts of home the first five weeks of the season (three home meets at the Huntsman and two neutral site meets down the street at the Maverik Center) the Red Rocks will be hitting the road.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Utah Gymnastics (@utahgymnastics)

Utah will begin their road tour with the Washington Gym Dawgs on Saturday, February 10 with a 1:00 pm MT start that can be viewed on Pac-12 Networks.

The following week they will pay a visit to Pauley Pavilion to take on bitter rival UCLA on Monday, February 19 with a 3:30 pm MT. That meet can be watched on ESPNU.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Year 25 For Andy Reid Might Be Best Coaching Job Yet For Two-Time Super Bowl Champ

Andy Reid celebrated his 25th season as a head coach with a masterful performance on the sideline and in the locker room.

35 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Fans Prove Sunday Home Schedule Is No Obstacle

Jazz fans have proven this season that Sunday home games are no longer a prohibitive obstacle in the state of Utah.

36 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Moves Up Slightly, Utah State Takes Tumble Down AP Top 25 Rankings

The week 14 AP Top 25 poll is out.

2 hours ago

KSL Sports

Cougar Sports Roundtable: BYU Football Newcomers, Is Hoops Team Elite?

The latest installment of the Cougar Sports Roundtable looks at football newcomers, big games on the 2024 schedule, and has BYU basketball been elite all along?

3 hours ago

KSL Sports

How To Watch Super Bowl LVIII Between San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs

Super Bowl LVIII will be a rematch of Super Bowl LIV from 2020 when the Chiefs rallied to defeat the 49ers.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah WBB Stays Put In Latest AP Top 25 After Washington Road Sweep

Utah women’s basketball remain at No. 20 in the AP Top 25 despite a road sweep of the Washington schools over the weekend.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

Utah Gymnastics Sits Firmly In Road To Nationals Top 4