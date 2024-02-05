Utah Gymnastics Sits Firmly In Road To Nationals Top 4
Feb 5, 2024, 10:10 AM
SALT LAKE CITY – The Red Rocks continue to sit at No. 4 in the latest Road to Nationals rankings after a strong performance against then No. 16 Oregon State in week five.
Utah put up really strong team scores in three of four events (vault: 49.525, beam: 49.525, and floor: 49.550) while doing enough on bars (49.050) against the Beavers for a convincing 197.750-196.100 win.
The effort was good enough to keep the Red Rocks in RTN’s Top 4 for another week.
Utah is sitting in good position five meets into the season and will need to keep it up with National Qualifying Scores just around the corner.
Where The Red Rocks Sit In Road To Nationals Rankings Heading Into Week Six
*According To Road To Nationals Average Scores After Week Five
- Oklahoma- 198.045
- Cal- 197.700
- LSU- 197.590
- Utah- 197.485
- Kentucky- 197.480
- Florida- 197.331
What Is Next For The Red Rocks
After getting to enjoy the comforts of home the first five weeks of the season (three home meets at the Huntsman and two neutral site meets down the street at the Maverik Center) the Red Rocks will be hitting the road.
Utah will begin their road tour with the Washington Gym Dawgs on Saturday, February 10 with a 1:00 pm MT start that can be viewed on Pac-12 Networks.
The following week they will pay a visit to Pauley Pavilion to take on bitter rival UCLA on Monday, February 19 with a 3:30 pm MT. That meet can be watched on ESPNU.
