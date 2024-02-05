United Football League Reveals Inaugural Regular Season Schedule
Feb 5, 2024, 10:24 AM
SALT LAKE CITY – The United Football League released the schedule for its inaugural regular season as a combination of the XFL and USFL in 2024.
In late 2023, the XFL and USFL announced that they were merging to create a new professional spring football league called the United Football League or UFL.
RELATED: Former Utah QB Troy Williams Signs Deal With UFL Franchise
On Monday, February 5, the UFL unveiled the league’s regular season slate of games. The league’s eight teams will play a 10-game regular season schedule this season.
The 2024 UFL season kicks off in March.
The season kickoffs when the 2023 XFL champion Arlington Renegades play the 2023 USFL champion Birmingham Stallions in Texas on March 30 at 1 p.m. (MT) on FOX.
Crazy grid yields epic season.
➡️ https://t.co/wWT8t6eaho
Get your tickets to UFL 2024 today 👏🏾https://t.co/Zuj9INxHUL#UFL | #SpringJustGotStronger pic.twitter.com/TS6DC13dWw
— UFL (XFL) (@XFL2023) February 5, 2024
Following the regular season, the UFL will hold its conference title games on June 8 and 9. The following week, the UFL Championship Game will be played on June 16.
Games will be televised on ESPN, ABC, and FOX.
In addition to the schedule reveal, the UFL announced the home stadiums for each team this season:
Home Stadiums
USFL Conference
- Birmingham Stallions – Protective Stadium
- Houston Roughnecks – Rice Stadium
- Memphis Showboats – Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
- Michigan Panthers – Ford Field
XFL Conference
- Arlington Renegades – Choctaw Stadium
- D.C Defenders – Audi Field
- San Antonio Brahmas – The Alamodome
- St. Louis Battlehawks – The Dome at America’s Center
The United Football League announced the schedule for its inaugural season today.
Season tickets are now available and single-game tickets will be available for presale starting February 20 and to the public on February 22.
Read more: https://t.co/Pu05NXYDx5 pic.twitter.com/BDRerDZmPv
— UFL Communications Department (@UFL_PR) February 5, 2024
Before the 2024 edition of the UFL, there was a United Football League in the United States. The league operated from 2009-12.
Since 2019, multiple spring football leagues have been created including the Alliance of American Football (AAF), XFL, USFL, and now the UFL. The UFL is the only league still competing.
#LocalsInTheUFL
These are the following UFL players with ties to the state of Utah:
Former Utah Utes
- Francis Bernard – Linebacker – D.C. Defenders
- T.J. Pledger – Running Back – Houston Roughnecks
- Darrin Paulo – Offensive Tackle – Memphis Showboats
- Salesi Uhatafe – Offensive Tackle – Memphis Showboats
- Corrion Ballard – Safety – Michigan Panthers
- Pita Taumoepenu – Linebacker – St. Louis Battlehawks
Former BYU Cougars
- Dayan Lake – Safety – Houston Roughnecks
- Troy Warner – Safety – Memphis Showboats
- Kai Nacua – Safety – Michigan Panthers
- Samson Nacua – Wide Receiver – Michigan Panthers
Former Weber State Wildcats
- Adam Rodriguez – Defensive End – Houston Roughnecks
Former Southern Utah Thunderbirds
- Brock Miller – Punter – Michigan Panthers
Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).
Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.