United Football League Reveals Inaugural Regular Season Schedule

SALT LAKE CITY – The United Football League released the schedule for its inaugural regular season as a combination of the XFL and USFL in 2024.

In late 2023, the XFL and USFL announced that they were merging to create a new professional spring football league called the United Football League or UFL.

RELATED: Former Utah QB Troy Williams Signs Deal With UFL Franchise

On Monday, February 5, the UFL unveiled the league’s regular season slate of games. The league’s eight teams will play a 10-game regular season schedule this season.

The 2024 UFL season kicks off in March.

The season kickoffs when the 2023 XFL champion Arlington Renegades play the 2023 USFL champion Birmingham Stallions in Texas on March 30 at 1 p.m. (MT) on FOX.

Following the regular season, the UFL will hold its conference title games on June 8 and 9. The following week, the UFL Championship Game will be played on June 16.

Games will be televised on ESPN, ABC, and FOX.

In addition to the schedule reveal, the UFL announced the home stadiums for each team this season:

Home Stadiums

USFL Conference

Birmingham Stallions – Protective Stadium

Houston Roughnecks – Rice Stadium

Memphis Showboats – Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Michigan Panthers – Ford Field

XFL Conference

Arlington Renegades – Choctaw Stadium

D.C Defenders – Audi Field

San Antonio Brahmas – The Alamodome

St. Louis Battlehawks – The Dome at America’s Center

The United Football League announced the schedule for its inaugural season today. Season tickets are now available and single-game tickets will be available for presale starting February 20 and to the public on February 22. Read more: https://t.co/Pu05NXYDx5 pic.twitter.com/BDRerDZmPv — UFL Communications Department (@UFL_PR) February 5, 2024

Before the 2024 edition of the UFL, there was a United Football League in the United States. The league operated from 2009-12.

Since 2019, multiple spring football leagues have been created including the Alliance of American Football (AAF), XFL, USFL, and now the UFL. The UFL is the only league still competing.

#LocalsInTheUFL

These are the following UFL players with ties to the state of Utah:

Former Utah Utes

Francis Bernard – Linebacker – D.C. Defenders

T.J. Pledger – Running Back – Houston Roughnecks

Darrin Paulo – Offensive Tackle – Memphis Showboats

Salesi Uhatafe – Offensive Tackle – Memphis Showboats

Corrion Ballard – Safety – Michigan Panthers

Pita Taumoepenu – Linebacker – St. Louis Battlehawks

Former BYU Cougars

Dayan Lake – Safety – Houston Roughnecks

Troy Warner – Safety – Memphis Showboats

Kai Nacua – Safety – Michigan Panthers

Samson Nacua – Wide Receiver – Michigan Panthers

Former Weber State Wildcats

Adam Rodriguez – Defensive End – Houston Roughnecks

Former Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Brock Miller – Punter – Michigan Panthers

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland