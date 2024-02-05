Utah WBB Stays Put In Latest AP Top 25 After Washington Road Sweep

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah women’s basketball (17-6, 7-4 in conference play) remained at No. 20 in the AP Top 25 despite a road sweep of the Washington schools over the weekend.

The latest AP Top 25 poll was released on Monday, February 5.

Utah women’s basketball opened the season ranked No. 5. It was the highest AP Top 25 preseason ranking in program history and the first time since 2005 that the Utes were ranked to begin a season.

Utah women’s basketball remains at No. 20 in the latest AP Top 25. Feels pretty disrespectful TBH when you look at their body of work and where they rank statistically in the nation in several key categories… https://t.co/xAoALKiUia — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) February 5, 2024

Where Utah Women’s Basketball Fell In Week 13 AP Top 25: February 5, 2024

South Carolina Gamecocks (21-0) Iowa Hawkeyes (21-2) North Carolina State (19-2) Colorado Buffaloes (19-3) Ohio State (19-3) Stanford Cardinal (20-3) Texas Longhorns (21-3) Kansas State (20-3) UCLA Bruins (17-4) USC Trojans (16-4) UConn Huskies (19-4) Notre Dame (17-4) LSU Tigers (19-4) Indiana Hoosiers (18-3) Louisville Cardinals (19-3) Virgina Tech (18-4) Oregon State (17-3) Baylor Bears (17-4) Gonzaga Bulldogs (22-2) Utah Utes (17-6) Creighton Blue Jays (18-3) West Virginia (19-2) Syracuse Orange (18-4) Oklahoma Sooners (15-6) Princeton (17-3)

