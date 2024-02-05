On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah WBB Stays Put In Latest AP Top 25 After Washington Road Sweep

Feb 5, 2024, 10:53 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah women’s basketball (17-6, 7-4 in conference play) remained at No. 20 in the AP Top 25 despite a road sweep of the Washington schools over the weekend.

The latest AP Top 25 poll was released on Monday, February 5.

Utah women’s basketball opened the season ranked No. 5. It was the highest AP Top 25 preseason ranking in program history and the first time since 2005 that the Utes were ranked to begin a season.

Where Utah Women’s Basketball Fell In Week 13 AP Top 25: February 5, 2024

  1. South Carolina Gamecocks (21-0)
  2. Iowa Hawkeyes (21-2)
  3. North Carolina State (19-2)
  4. Colorado Buffaloes (19-3)
  5. Ohio State (19-3)
  6. Stanford Cardinal (20-3)
  7. Texas Longhorns (21-3)
  8. Kansas State (20-3)
  9. UCLA Bruins (17-4)
  10. USC Trojans (16-4)
  11. UConn Huskies (19-4)
  12. Notre Dame (17-4)
  13. LSU Tigers (19-4)
  14. Indiana Hoosiers (18-3)
  15. Louisville Cardinals (19-3)
  16. Virgina Tech (18-4)
  17. Oregon State (17-3)
  18. Baylor Bears (17-4)
  19. Gonzaga Bulldogs (22-2)
  20. Utah Utes (17-6)
  21. Creighton Blue Jays (18-3)
  22. West Virginia (19-2)
  23. Syracuse Orange (18-4)
  24. Oklahoma Sooners (15-6)
  25. Princeton (17-3)

Follow the Utah Utes With KSL Sports

Utah will head back home this week to host the Oregon schools at the Huntsman Center.

The Utes will start with No. 17 Oregon State in hopes of exacting a little revenge on Friday, February 9. Tipoff is set for 7:00 pm MT and can be viewed on Pac-12 Networks.

Utah will then host the Oregon Ducks on Super Bowl Sunday (February 11) at 12:00 pm MT. That game will also be available on Pac-12 Networks.

Find KSL Sports coverage of the Utah Utes here. 

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Year 25 For Andy Reid Might Be Best Coaching Job Yet For Two-Time Super Bowl Champ

Andy Reid celebrated his 25th season as a head coach with a masterful performance on the sideline and in the locker room.

35 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Fans Prove Sunday Home Schedule Is No Obstacle

Jazz fans have proven this season that Sunday home games are no longer a prohibitive obstacle in the state of Utah.

37 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Moves Up Slightly, Utah State Takes Tumble Down AP Top 25 Rankings

The week 14 AP Top 25 poll is out.

2 hours ago

KSL Sports

Cougar Sports Roundtable: BYU Football Newcomers, Is Hoops Team Elite?

The latest installment of the Cougar Sports Roundtable looks at football newcomers, big games on the 2024 schedule, and has BYU basketball been elite all along?

3 hours ago

KSL Sports

How To Watch Super Bowl LVIII Between San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs

Super Bowl LVIII will be a rematch of Super Bowl LIV from 2020 when the Chiefs rallied to defeat the 49ers.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

United Football League Reveals Inaugural Regular Season Schedule

The United Football League released the schedule for its inaugural regular season as a combination of the XFL and USFL in 2024.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

Utah WBB Stays Put In Latest AP Top 25 After Washington Road Sweep