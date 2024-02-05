Utah WBB Stays Put In Latest AP Top 25 After Washington Road Sweep
Feb 5, 2024, 10:53 AM
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah women’s basketball (17-6, 7-4 in conference play) remained at No. 20 in the AP Top 25 despite a road sweep of the Washington schools over the weekend.
The latest AP Top 25 poll was released on Monday, February 5.
Utah women’s basketball opened the season ranked No. 5. It was the highest AP Top 25 preseason ranking in program history and the first time since 2005 that the Utes were ranked to begin a season.
Where Utah Women’s Basketball Fell In Week 13 AP Top 25: February 5, 2024
- South Carolina Gamecocks (21-0)
- Iowa Hawkeyes (21-2)
- North Carolina State (19-2)
- Colorado Buffaloes (19-3)
- Ohio State (19-3)
- Stanford Cardinal (20-3)
- Texas Longhorns (21-3)
- Kansas State (20-3)
- UCLA Bruins (17-4)
- USC Trojans (16-4)
- UConn Huskies (19-4)
- Notre Dame (17-4)
- LSU Tigers (19-4)
- Indiana Hoosiers (18-3)
- Louisville Cardinals (19-3)
- Virgina Tech (18-4)
- Oregon State (17-3)
- Baylor Bears (17-4)
- Gonzaga Bulldogs (22-2)
- Utah Utes (17-6)
- Creighton Blue Jays (18-3)
- West Virginia (19-2)
- Syracuse Orange (18-4)
- Oklahoma Sooners (15-6)
- Princeton (17-3)
Utah will head back home this week to host the Oregon schools at the Huntsman Center.
The Utes are back in the Huntsman this week to take on the Oregon State Beavers in a Top 20 Matchup!
THEN
On Sunday, the Utes will face off against the Oregon Ducks.
The Utes will start with No. 17 Oregon State in hopes of exacting a little revenge on Friday, February 9. Tipoff is set for 7:00 pm MT and can be viewed on Pac-12 Networks.
Utah will then host the Oregon Ducks on Super Bowl Sunday (February 11) at 12:00 pm MT. That game will also be available on Pac-12 Networks.
