How To Watch Super Bowl LVIII Between San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs

SALT LAKE CITY – Super Bowl LVIII will be a rematch of Super Bowl LIV from 2020 when the Kansas City Chiefs rallied to defeat the San Francisco 49ers.

During the regular season, the Chiefs posted an 11-6 record. Kansas City’s path to the Super Bowl includes postseason wins over the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, and Ravens.

The 49ers went 12-5 in the regular season and earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC. After a first round bye, San Francisco beat the Green Bay Packers before taking down the Lions in a comeback.

How To Watch Super Bowl LVIII

Who: San Francisco 49ers (12-5) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (11-6)

Where: Allegiant Stadium (Capacity: 65,000) in Las Vegas, Nevada

When: Sunday, February 11 at 4:30 p.m. (MT)

Here is all of the information you’ll need to tune in to watch, stream, and listen to Super Bowl LVIII:

What channel is the Super Bowl on?

The Super Bowl between the 49ers and Chiefs will be televised primarily on CBS. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. (MT).

Ways to Watch:

Television

CBS

Nickelodeon

Univision (Spanish)

Streaming Services

Online

CBS.com

ParamountPlus.com

Mobile/Streaming Devices

CBS app (Available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV)

Paramount+ app (Available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV)

NFL+ on the NFL app

Ways to Listen:

Westwood One

SiriusXM

Entravision (Spanish)

Local Players, Coaches In Super Bowl LVIII

Here are the local NFL players and coaches from the 49ers and Chiefs that will participate in Super Bowl LVIII:

San Francisco 49ers

Mitch Wishnowsky – Punter (Utah)

Fred Warner – Linebacker (BYU)

Cameron Latu – Tight End (Olympus High School)

Kansas City Chiefs

Andy Reid – Head Coach (Former BYU offensive lineman and graduate assistant)

Porter Ellett – Assistant Running Backs Coach (BYU alum)

Alex Whittingham – Defensive Quality Control (Former Utah linebacker)

Matt Bushman – Tight End (BYU)

