How To Watch Super Bowl LVIII Between San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs
Feb 5, 2024, 11:20 AM
SALT LAKE CITY – Super Bowl LVIII will be a rematch of Super Bowl LIV from 2020 when the Kansas City Chiefs rallied to defeat the San Francisco 49ers.
During the regular season, the Chiefs posted an 11-6 record. Kansas City’s path to the Super Bowl includes postseason wins over the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, and Ravens.
The 49ers went 12-5 in the regular season and earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC. After a first round bye, San Francisco beat the Green Bay Packers before taking down the Lions in a comeback.
How To Watch Super Bowl LVIII
Who: San Francisco 49ers (12-5) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (11-6)
Where: Allegiant Stadium (Capacity: 65,000) in Las Vegas, Nevada
When: Sunday, February 11 at 4:30 p.m. (MT)
Here is all of the information you’ll need to tune in to watch, stream, and listen to Super Bowl LVIII:
What channel is the Super Bowl on?
The Super Bowl between the 49ers and Chiefs will be televised primarily on CBS. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. (MT).
Ways to Watch:
Television
Univision (Spanish)
Streaming Services
Online
Mobile/Streaming Devices
CBS app (Available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV)
Paramount+ app (Available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV)
NFL+ on the NFL app
Ways to Listen:
Entravision (Spanish)
Local Players, Coaches In Super Bowl LVIII
Here are the local NFL players and coaches from the 49ers and Chiefs that will participate in Super Bowl LVIII:
San Francisco 49ers
- Mitch Wishnowsky – Punter (Utah)
- Fred Warner – Linebacker (BYU)
- Cameron Latu – Tight End (Olympus High School)
Kansas City Chiefs
- Andy Reid – Head Coach (Former BYU offensive lineman and graduate assistant)
- Porter Ellett – Assistant Running Backs Coach (BYU alum)
- Alex Whittingham – Defensive Quality Control (Former Utah linebacker)
- Matt Bushman – Tight End (BYU)
Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).
