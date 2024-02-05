On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Moves Up Slightly, Utah State Takes Tumble Down AP Top 25 Rankings

Feb 5, 2024, 12:15 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The AP Top 25 pollsters were not impressed with BYU and Utah State this week.

Despite winning its only game on the schedule last week, a road trip to West Virginia, BYU moved up one spot from 22 to No. 21 in this week’s AP Top 25.

It’s the 11th consecutive week this season that BYU has appeared in the AP Top 25 poll.

As for Utah State, they had a split this past week. They handled business inside the Spectrum against San Jose State, 82-61. But they then suffered a double-digit loss on Montezuma Mesa at San Diego State.

The Aggies have remained winless in Viejas Arena since joining the Mountain West Conference in 2013.

By defeating Utah State, San Diego State jumped into this week’s poll at No. 24.

Utah State tumbled five spots from No. 17 down to No. 22.

Both teams have a pair of big games this week to try and impress the pollsters in next week’s poll.

BYU takes on the Oklahoma Sooners in Norman on Tuesday. Oklahoma dropped out of the rankings after losing at UCF over the weekend. It will be the first meeting between the two programs since 1986 in Norman.

After a road tilt at Oklahoma, BYU returns to the Marriott Center to host Kansas State on Saturday at 8 p.m.

Utah State has a pair of Quad Two Mountain West Conference foes traveling to the Spectrum this week. First up is Nevada on Tuesday night, then Boise State, who pulled off an upset last week at New Mexico in The Pit.

AP Top 25: Where does BYU, Utah State rank?

1. UConn (20-2)

2. Purdue (21-2)

3. North Carolina (18-4)

4. Kansas (18-4)

5. Houston (19-3)

6. Tennessee (16-5)

7. Marquette (17-5)

8. Arizona (17-5)

9. Duke (16-5)

10. Illinois (17-5)

11. Wisconsin (16-6)

12. Auburn (18-4)

13. Baylor (16-5)

14. Iowa State (16-5)

15. South Carolina (19-3)

16. Alabama (16-6)

17. Kentucky (15-6)

18. Dayton (18-3)

19. Creighton (16-6)

20. Florida Atlantic (18-4)

21. BYU (16-5)

22. Utah State (19-3)

23. Texas Tech (16-5)

24. San Diego State (17-5)

25. New Mexico (18-4)

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s’ coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s’ sports leader. You can stream live radio video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Year 25 For Andy Reid Might Be Best Coaching Job Yet For Two-Time Super Bowl Champ

Andy Reid celebrated his 25th season as a head coach with a masterful performance on the sideline and in the locker room.

36 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Fans Prove Sunday Home Schedule Is No Obstacle

Jazz fans have proven this season that Sunday home games are no longer a prohibitive obstacle in the state of Utah.

37 minutes ago

KSL Sports

Cougar Sports Roundtable: BYU Football Newcomers, Is Hoops Team Elite?

The latest installment of the Cougar Sports Roundtable looks at football newcomers, big games on the 2024 schedule, and has BYU basketball been elite all along?

3 hours ago

KSL Sports

How To Watch Super Bowl LVIII Between San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs

Super Bowl LVIII will be a rematch of Super Bowl LIV from 2020 when the Chiefs rallied to defeat the 49ers.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah WBB Stays Put In Latest AP Top 25 After Washington Road Sweep

Utah women’s basketball remain at No. 20 in the AP Top 25 despite a road sweep of the Washington schools over the weekend.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

United Football League Reveals Inaugural Regular Season Schedule

The United Football League released the schedule for its inaugural regular season as a combination of the XFL and USFL in 2024.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

BYU Moves Up Slightly, Utah State Takes Tumble Down AP Top 25 Rankings