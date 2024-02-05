BYU Moves Up Slightly, Utah State Takes Tumble Down AP Top 25 Rankings

SALT LAKE CITY – The AP Top 25 pollsters were not impressed with BYU and Utah State this week.

Despite winning its only game on the schedule last week, a road trip to West Virginia, BYU moved up one spot from 22 to No. 21 in this week’s AP Top 25.

It’s the 11th consecutive week this season that BYU has appeared in the AP Top 25 poll.

As for Utah State, they had a split this past week. They handled business inside the Spectrum against San Jose State, 82-61. But they then suffered a double-digit loss on Montezuma Mesa at San Diego State.

The Aggies have remained winless in Viejas Arena since joining the Mountain West Conference in 2013.

By defeating Utah State, San Diego State jumped into this week’s poll at No. 24.

Utah State tumbled five spots from No. 17 down to No. 22.

Both teams have a pair of big games this week to try and impress the pollsters in next week’s poll.

BYU takes on the Oklahoma Sooners in Norman on Tuesday. Oklahoma dropped out of the rankings after losing at UCF over the weekend. It will be the first meeting between the two programs since 1986 in Norman.

After a road tilt at Oklahoma, BYU returns to the Marriott Center to host Kansas State on Saturday at 8 p.m.

Utah State has a pair of Quad Two Mountain West Conference foes traveling to the Spectrum this week. First up is Nevada on Tuesday night, then Boise State, who pulled off an upset last week at New Mexico in The Pit.

AP Top 25: Where does BYU, Utah State rank?

1. UConn (20-2)

2. Purdue (21-2)

3. North Carolina (18-4)

4. Kansas (18-4)

5. Houston (19-3)

6. Tennessee (16-5)

7. Marquette (17-5)

8. Arizona (17-5)

9. Duke (16-5)

10. Illinois (17-5)

11. Wisconsin (16-6)

12. Auburn (18-4)

13. Baylor (16-5)

14. Iowa State (16-5)

15. South Carolina (19-3)

16. Alabama (16-6)

17. Kentucky (15-6)

18. Dayton (18-3)

19. Creighton (16-6)

20. Florida Atlantic (18-4)

21. BYU (16-5)

22. Utah State (19-3)

23. Texas Tech (16-5)

24. San Diego State (17-5)

25. New Mexico (18-4)

