On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Inert nuclear missile found in Washington man’s garage

Feb 5, 2024, 12:44 PM

Police say an old rocket found in a western Washington state man’s garage is an inert nuclear mis...

Police say an old rocket found in a western Washington state man’s garage is an inert nuclear missile. (Bellevue Police)

(Bellevue Police)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY FOX 12 STAFF VIA CNN


CNN

BELLEVUE, Washington (KPTV) — Police say an old rocket found in a western Washington state man’s garage is an inert nuclear missile.

On Wednesday, the National Museum of the US Air Force near Dayton, Ohio called Bellevue police to report an unexpected gift offer. Police then responded to the potential donor’s home with a bomb squad.

In a press release, police said the device is “in fact a Douglas AIR-2 Genie (previous designation MB-1), an unguided air-to-air rocket that is designed to carry a 1.5 kt W25 nuclear warhead”.

However, the bomb squad discovered there was not a warhead attached to the rocket, so there was never a danger to the community.

The man who owned the rocket, who didn’t wish to be identified, told police that he had purchased the rocket from an estate sale.

Since there was no warhead present and the military didn’t want the rocket back they left it with the man to be donated, according to police.

Since officials never suspected that a nuclear warhead was present, there was no need for evacuations in the city of 150,000 people 10 miles east of Seattle.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

President George W. Bush, left, stands next to retired New York Fire Department firefighter Bob Bec...

Holly Yan and Andy Rose, CNN

Bob Beckwith, 9/11 rescuer who stood next to President George W. Bush atop debris, dies at 91

Bob Beckwith, the former New York City firefighter who famously stood alongside President George W. Bush atop a charred fire truck in the rubble of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, has died.

50 minutes ago

The Essequibo River flows through Kurupukari crossing in Guyana, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2023. Venezuela...

Associated Press

US increasing its urgent military aid to Guyana as neighboring Venezuela’s threats linger

The U.S. government is increasing its urgent military assistance to Guyana, officials said Monday, as neighboring Venezuela threatens to seize a large part of the country's territory it has long claimed.

3 hours ago

FILE - The Justice Department in Washington, Nov. 18, 2022. The U.S. Justice Department has created...

Associated Press

DOJ says First National Bank discriminated against Black, Latino borrowers

First National Bank of Pennsylvania discriminated against Black and Latino homebuyers in North Carolina for a period of at least four years, the Justice Department said Monday, the latest in a long list of banks who have been caught redlining.

3 hours ago

Taylor Swift accepts the award for album of the year for "MIdnights" during the 66th annual Grammy ...

MARIA SHERMAN, The Associated Press

Taylor Swift wins album of the year at the Grammy Awards for the fourth time, setting a new record

Taylor Swift won album of the year at the Grammy Awards for “Midnights,” breaking the record for most wins in the category with four.

16 hours ago

Taylor Swift accepts the Best Pop Vocal Album award for “Midnights” onstage during the 66th GRA...

Mallika Sen and Beth Harris

Taylor Swift announces new album, ‘The Tortured Poets Department,’ while accepting Grammy

Forget her “Reputation.” Taylor Swift has a whole new album coming out.

18 hours ago

Search and rescue workers investigate a car surrounded by floodwater as heavy rains caused the Guad...

CHRISTOPHER WEBER, The Associated Press

Second atmospheric river in days blows into California, knocking out power and flooding roads

The second of back-to-back atmospheric rivers battered California on Sunday, flooding roadways and knocking out power to more than 845,000 people and prompting a rare warning for hurricane-force winds as the state braced for what could be days of heavy rains.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

Inert nuclear missile found in Washington man’s garage