Pineapple Express mess: Winter storm watch issued as 2nd atmospheric river heads to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — The remnants of a “Pineapple Express” system yielded even more precipitation in Utah than originally estimated last week, and there’s more rain and snow on tap this week as a second similar atmospheric river arrives.

A mix of valley rain and mountain snow is already being pumped into Utah through a “strong jetstream” from the southwest, KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson says. Off-and-on showers are expected through most of the state Monday ahead of a storm battering California.

And that’s just the beginning. National Weather Service issued various winter storm watches and winter weather advisories for the state’s mountains ahead of the storm. Those alerts state that another 10 to 24 inches are possible for Utah’s mountain ranges between Monday night and late Wednesday.

Some valley areas may end up with close to another inch of precipitation, as well.

‘Pineapple Express’ Part II

The brunt of the storm is again bringing in a wave of subtropical moisture. It’s generated a slew of flood-related advisories and winter storm warnings across most of California, as well as several similar warnings and advisories in Arizona and Nevada.

The wave of precipitation is forecast to arrive in southern Utah first, providing a mix of valley rain and mountain snow in the region during the late morning and early afternoon hours, Johnson explained. The wave of moisture is expected to continue into late afternoon and evening, as it spreads almost everywhere across the state throughout the day.

The mix of rain and snow is forecast to continue off and on throughout most of Wednesday, possibly resulting in some valley snow along the Wasatch Front. The highest probability for that is on Wednesday and early Thursday.

“It’ll be an ongoing event. It won’t be consistent all day every day, but it’ll come and go over the next three days,” he said, referencing Monday’s forecast and the incoming storm.

Accumulation potential

The National Weather Service’s watch and advisories cover Utah’s mountain areas. The advisory, already in effect, states that 5 to 10 inches of snow are forecast for the Wasatch Mountains north of I-80 by early Tuesday.

That range and all the other mountain ranges are included in a winter storm watch that’s in effect from late Monday night to Wednesday night in southern Utah, and Tuesday afternoon to late Wednesday everywhere else.

The watch, which could be elevated into warnings, states that 10 to 24 inches of snow are forecast for the ranges. The highest accumulations are expected by the Cottonwood Canyons, which could receive close to 2 feet of snow, and by Brian Head, which could end up receiving closer to 30 inches of snow, according to the alert.

“Winter driving conditions can be expected along all mountain routes,” the agency wrote.

Johnson said that valleys could receive another 0.25 to 0.75 inches or more of precipitation by Wednesday evening, most of which will fall as rain.

Some additional rain and snow showers are forecast for Thursday and Friday across both northern and southern Utah. Full seven-day forecasts for areas across Utah can be found online, at the KSL Weather Center.

Building on last week’s totals

The incoming snow and rain figures to build on the precipitation Utah already received from last week’s storms, which ultimately overperformed expectations.

Salt Lake City received 1.08 inches of rain on Friday, breaking a daily record and making it the third-wettest February day in the weather service’s 150 years of record-keeping. Utah’s capital entered this week just 0.20 inches shy of its normal precipitation for the entire month.

Nearby Magna wound up with 1.36 inches of precipitation combined on Friday and over the weekend, while several places across southern Utah also ended up with at least 1 inch of precipitation. Alta Ski Area received a little more than 2 feet of new snow, while several other resorts picked up a foot of new snow.

“It was a great dumping of snow and water across the state,” Johnson said. “This is the pattern we’ve needed because we want to keep that snow coming down on the mountains for drinking water in the summer.”

Utah’s statewide snowpack entered Monday at 100% of the median average for this point in the year, gaining an average of 0.8 inches of snow water equivalent statewide from the first wave of precipitation, per Natural Resources Conservation Service data.

The statewide figure is also close to 60% of the yearly average median snowpack. The state’s average snowpack collection peak is in early April.