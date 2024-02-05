On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Jimmer Fredette Excited For Future Of BYU Guard Dallin Hall

Feb 5, 2024, 2:05 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball guard Dallin Hall is playing at a high level.

The sophomore standout is riding high after a career-high performance at West Virginia, where he dished out 12 assists and only had one turnover. Hall is one of 11 players in NCAA basketball to have a 12-to-1 game this season.

The play from Hall has caught the attention of BYU legend Jimmer Fredette.

If there’s anyone who knows a thing or two about being a successful point guard at BYU, it’s the 2011 Naismith Winner, Fredette.

Fredette caught up with us at KSL Sports to discuss a variety of topics, from beginning his broadcasting career to his preparation for the Summer Olympics and, of course, his thoughts on this nationally-ranked BYU men’s basketball team.

Jimmer Fredette on Dallin Hall: “He’s getting better every game”

Among the questions asked to Fredette was centered on Dallin Hall and where the Plain City, Utah, native has improved in his second season at BYU.

“Just more steady,” said Jimmer Fredette to KSL Sports on where Dallin Hall has improved in his sophomore year. “He’s continuing to get better every game, going from the WCC, and now you’re playing against Big 12 competition every night is an adjustment–especially at point guard.”

Like everyone in the BYU basketball program, Hall was excited about the move to the Big 12 and to live out his goal of facing the top competition in college hoops on a nightly basis.

Despite the excitement of moving into a power league, Hall had some struggles early on in Big 12 action.

In the league opener against Cincinnati, Hall shot 16% from three. Through the first five conference games, he was averaging three turnovers per game. But he’s cleaned that up over the past three games, putting together a 7-to-1 assist/turnover ratio in that stretch.

Lone ball handler for BYU basketball

“Honestly, he’s one of the only ball handlers on the team. He’s the guy that has the ball in his hand 90% of the time. And that’s what Coach (Pope) wants. Because he’s the only real point guard that is playing right now. He has done a great job getting better at [remaining steady].”

RELATED STORIES

Aside from Hall, BYU’s next best option at point guard is center Aly Khalifa. A lot of that offense runs through the talented 6-foot-11 big man when he’s on the floor. But as far as true point guard options, Hall is BYU’s top option. He’s logged at least 31 minutes of action in all but one Big 12 game this season.

“Last week against Texas, he was great in the pick and roll, especially at the end of the game,” Fredette said on Hall. “And it wasn’t always him making the basket or always him getting the assist. But he was making the right read and then the team was able to play off of that and get easy buckets.”

Bright future ahead for Dallin Hall

In 21 games this season, Hall is averaging 9.0 points, 5.0 assists, and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 47.3% from the field and 37.3% from three. All of those numbers have improved since his freshman season.

“He’s progressing, getting better, and this type of play –this early in his career– is only going to continue to help him get better,” Fredette said. “I’m excited for his future.”

Hall and the 21st-ranked BYU basketball team are back in action on Tuesday night against Oklahoma in Norman. Tip-off is at 6 p.m. (MT) on ESPN+ and KSL NewsRadio.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s’ coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s’ sports leader. You can stream live radio video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

NBA Set To Play On LED Glass Court For Some All-Star Weekend Events

Part of All-Star weekend will be played on a state-of-the-art, full video LED court that will be installed at Lucas Oil Stadium.

29 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 21 BYU Prepares For Quad One Road Game At Oklahoma

BYU gets set for its first game against Oklahoma since 1992.

41 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How Would Quentin Grimes Fit With Utah Jazz?

With the NBA trade deadline fast approaching, the Utah Jazz have been closely tied to New York Knicks guard Quentin Grimes.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How Utah’s Men’s, Women’s Basketball Teams Fare Heading Toward March

Rounding into the last month of the regular season for men's and women's basketball and both Utah teams have a shot at March Madness.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Year 25 For Andy Reid Might Be Best Coaching Job Yet For Two-Time Super Bowl Champ

Andy Reid celebrated his 25th season as a head coach with a masterful performance on the sideline and in the locker room.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Fans Prove Sunday Home Schedule Is No Obstacle

Jazz fans have proven this season that Sunday home games are no longer a prohibitive obstacle in the state of Utah.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

Jimmer Fredette Excited For Future Of BYU Guard Dallin Hall