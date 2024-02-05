Jimmer Fredette Excited For Future Of BYU Guard Dallin Hall

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball guard Dallin Hall is playing at a high level.

The sophomore standout is riding high after a career-high performance at West Virginia, where he dished out 12 assists and only had one turnover. Hall is one of 11 players in NCAA basketball to have a 12-to-1 game this season.

The play from Hall has caught the attention of BYU legend Jimmer Fredette.

If there’s anyone who knows a thing or two about being a successful point guard at BYU, it’s the 2011 Naismith Winner, Fredette.

Fredette caught up with us at KSL Sports to discuss a variety of topics, from beginning his broadcasting career to his preparation for the Summer Olympics and, of course, his thoughts on this nationally-ranked BYU men’s basketball team.

Jimmer Fredette on Dallin Hall: “He’s getting better every game”

Among the questions asked to Fredette was centered on Dallin Hall and where the Plain City, Utah, native has improved in his second season at BYU.

“Just more steady,” said Jimmer Fredette to KSL Sports on where Dallin Hall has improved in his sophomore year. “He’s continuing to get better every game, going from the WCC, and now you’re playing against Big 12 competition every night is an adjustment–especially at point guard.”

Like everyone in the BYU basketball program, Hall was excited about the move to the Big 12 and to live out his goal of facing the top competition in college hoops on a nightly basis.

Despite the excitement of moving into a power league, Hall had some struggles early on in Big 12 action.

In the league opener against Cincinnati, Hall shot 16% from three. Through the first five conference games, he was averaging three turnovers per game. But he’s cleaned that up over the past three games, putting together a 7-to-1 assist/turnover ratio in that stretch.

Lone ball handler for BYU basketball

“Honestly, he’s one of the only ball handlers on the team. He’s the guy that has the ball in his hand 90% of the time. And that’s what Coach (Pope) wants. Because he’s the only real point guard that is playing right now. He has done a great job getting better at [remaining steady].”

Aside from Hall, BYU’s next best option at point guard is center Aly Khalifa. A lot of that offense runs through the talented 6-foot-11 big man when he’s on the floor. But as far as true point guard options, Hall is BYU’s top option. He’s logged at least 31 minutes of action in all but one Big 12 game this season.

“Last week against Texas, he was great in the pick and roll, especially at the end of the game,” Fredette said on Hall. “And it wasn’t always him making the basket or always him getting the assist. But he was making the right read and then the team was able to play off of that and get easy buckets.”

Bright future ahead for Dallin Hall

In 21 games this season, Hall is averaging 9.0 points, 5.0 assists, and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 47.3% from the field and 37.3% from three. All of those numbers have improved since his freshman season.

“He’s progressing, getting better, and this type of play –this early in his career– is only going to continue to help him get better,” Fredette said. “I’m excited for his future.”

Hall and the 21st-ranked BYU basketball team are back in action on Tuesday night against Oklahoma in Norman. Tip-off is at 6 p.m. (MT) on ESPN+ and KSL NewsRadio.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s’ coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

