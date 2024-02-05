How Would Quentin Grimes Fit With Utah Jazz?

On the Site:
SALT LAKE CITY – With the NBA trade deadline fast approaching, the Utah Jazz have been closely tied to New York Knicks guard Quentin Grimes.

Armed with a collection of veterans and expiring contracts, the Jazz could strengthen their young core while the Knicks look to fill out their roster with proven performers in the postseason.

But how would Grimes fit with the Jazz?

Quentin Grimes Player Profile

Traded to the Knicks on draft night in 2021, Grimes is 23 years old and set to make just under $4.3 million during the 2024-25 season before becoming a restricted free agent.

After a strong sophomore season with the Knicks, Grimes has seen his production dip significantly in his third year.

The guard is averaging 7.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.2 assists while shooting a career-low 39 percent from the floor and 36 percent from three.

Grimes started in 66 of his 71 appearances with the Knicks last season while averaging nearly 30 minutes per game, but has seen those numbers drop to 18 starts in 45 games, while playing 20 minutes per outing.

How Would Grimes Fit With Jazz?

Though Grimes faces an uncertain future in New York playing behind All-Star Jalen Brunson and full-time starter Donte DiVincenzo, he’d bring a new look to the Jazz backcourt.

Well-stocked with dribble-first shot creators, the Jazz lack a big-bodied guard who consistently knocks down three-point shots, while adding defensive versatility on the other end of the floor.

The Jazz have significant overlap in Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson, Keyonte George, and Talen Horton-Tucker, and would benefit from the floor-spacing Grimes offers, and his defensive instincts.

And, with just three years of service under his belt, he pairs well with the rookie George who is projected as the Jazz’s lead-guard of the future.

What Are The Jazz, Grimes Rumors?

The Jazz have been linked to Grimes dating back to 2022 during the Knicks’ pursuit of All-Star Donovan Mitchell.

While Mitchell ended up in Cleveland, rumors about the Jazz and Grimes have picked up steam this season with the Knicks needing more shot creation in their backcourt, and depth in their frontcourt after injuries to Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson.

In his latest article at Yahoo Sports, Jake Fischer reported that Grimes “continues to have fans in” the Jazz front office, while Clarkson and Kelly Olynyk have remained on the Knicks’ radar.

The NBA Trade Deadline is Thursday, February 8 at 1 pm MST.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

